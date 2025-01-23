Lawmakers reject bill to allow nonprofit hospitals to operate pharmacies
Lawmakers rejected a proposal to allow some hospitals to dispense drugs directly to patients. Senate Bill 58 was presented to a legislative committee Wednesday, Jan. 22. The bill would have allowed nonprofit hospitals to operate or hold interest in pharmacies, which current Arkansas law forbids. Daniel Mackey, an oncologist at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, testified in favor of the bill. He said access to treatment can be a struggle for patients who need special drugs that aren’t available in most retail pharmacies. He said the current mail-in system his hospital uses can be unpredictable.