Three local chefs are semifinalists in the James Beard Foundation awards

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 24, 2025 at 9:59 AM CST
Canva Stock

Three local chefs are semifinalists in the James Beard Foundation awards. They each received a nod for best chef in the South. Among the 20 chefs nominated are Matthew Cooper at Conifer in Bentonville, Rafael Rios of Yeyo’s El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville and James Wright of Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson. The category covers regions including New Orleans, Miami and San Juan. Final nominees will be announced April 2. The winner will be named at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago on June 16.

