Sound Perimeter: Bridges

Today’s Sound Perimeter celebrates music's ability to transcend boundaries, evoke deep emotions and connect diverse cultural expressions through two captivating pieces. Korngold's “Serenade for Cello and Piano,” an arrangement from his ballet “The Snowman,” reflects the genius of a child prodigy who bridged classical and film music, carrying his artistry from Vienna to Hollywood. Similarly, the Christiane Karam Quintet's performance of “Halla' Fallayt” blends the rich traditions of a Caucasian folk song with contemporary jazz and Middle Eastern influences.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.