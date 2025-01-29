AI, manufacturing drive nation's most dynamic metropolitan areas

Heartland Forward, a Bentonville-based think tank, is releasing its Most Dynamic Metros 2025 report today. It evaluates nearly 400 Metropolitan areas across the country, considering employment, average annual pay, real GDP growth, per capita income and entrepreneurial activity.

This year’s report places Midland, Texas at the top. Northwest Arkansas is in the top 40, checking in at 36 overall and ranked sixth among metros in what the firm defines the Heartland: 20 states in the interior of the U.S. Different high-ranking metros take advantage of different qualities to be considered “dynamic.” From advancements in AI to natural resources and tourism to research-based colleges. Ross DeVol, the CEO and Chairman of the Board at Heartland Forward, told Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams that there is no single way for a metro area to become dynamic.