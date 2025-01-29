KUAF3's Natural States with Jay Stoyanov moves to FM

Jay Stoyanov hosts “Natural States,” a music program that highlights the connections between music and the natural world. The show is transitioning from its time on KUAF3, our digital jazz station, to our FM schedule to air on Saturdays at 9 p.m.

The show will replace Fort Smith’s program “If That Ain’t Country,” which is airing its last episode this month. Sophia Nourani spoke with Stoyanov about his show moving from KUAF3 to 91.3 FM and took a chance to get to know the host better.