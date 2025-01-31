© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Laura Hobbs returns to 'Fayetteville Flyer' for advice column 'Ask Laura'

By Daniel Caruth
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:31 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Laura Hobbs, Fayetteville Flyer

"The Fayetteville Flyer" launched a new advice column with a familiar writer. Laura Hobbs, who many people may remember as writer of the "Flyer Foodie," which ran from 2009 to 2013, is returning to the publication as the "Dear Laura" columnist. Hobbs, who now lives in Boulder, Colorado, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth last week about the new venture. She says returning to the Flyer has been in the back of her mind ever since her food column wrapped more than a decade ago.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Journalism
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content