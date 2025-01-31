Laura Hobbs returns to 'Fayetteville Flyer' for advice column 'Ask Laura'

"The Fayetteville Flyer" launched a new advice column with a familiar writer. Laura Hobbs, who many people may remember as writer of the "Flyer Foodie," which ran from 2009 to 2013, is returning to the publication as the "Dear Laura" columnist. Hobbs, who now lives in Boulder, Colorado, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth last week about the new venture. She says returning to the Flyer has been in the back of her mind ever since her food column wrapped more than a decade ago.