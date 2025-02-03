In today’s Sound Perimeter, Sentimental Melodies, we explore how music captures deep emotions across genres. Through the music of Florence Price, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and a Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars arrangement, we experienced once again the power of melodies to convey sentiments through sorrow, passion, or a simple, enduring smile.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.