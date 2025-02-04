Arkansas senator seeks to abolish state PBS commission and library board

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, is sponsoring a pair of bills regarding libraries and Arkansas PBS. S-B 1-81 would amend the regional library system law to allow a regional library system director to have work experience in library operations to substitute for a master's degree. This would need to be approved by the regional system board of trustees employing the director. The law currently requires directors to have a master's degree from an accredited American Library Association Program. S-B 1-84 would abolish the Arkansas PBS Commission and the State Library Board. The bill would leave the board and the commission's authority, duties, functions, records, contracts, personnel, property and balances, allocation and other funds to the Department of Education. Existing rules and operations won't be immediately disrupted if made into law. Operations and rules will stay in place until the Department of Education makes further changes.