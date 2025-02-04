© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Pop-up dining collective sets the table for 'Wabbit Wednesdays'

By Daniel Caruth
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:47 PM CST
Contributed
/
Rabbit Hole

The pop-up dining collective, Rabbit Hole, started offering original recipes and unique dining experiences around northwest Arkansas back in 2023 - featuring everything from fried chicken to bagels and even traditional Thai curries.

Now, the group is hosting a weekly dinner series affectionately titled "Wabbit Wednesdays" at Arsaga's Mill District in Fayetteville. Last week, three of the creators Joshua Simmons, Kat Hyatt and Robert Bishop spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth about their approach to dining experiences and why they wanted to make their pop-up events semi-permanent.

Their next event is a Hong Kong Diner pop-up with Tulsa-based chefs "Et Al." this Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Arsaga's Mill District in Fayetteville starting at 5 p.m.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
