Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge returns

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:40 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Mar Hernandez // NPR

In 2018, NPR’s education team launched a podcast challenge for students in fourth through 12th grades, aiming to hear directly from young voices across the country. The idea quickly gained momentum. Since then, more than 17,000 student-created podcasts have been submitted from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is now open for a new round of submissions, with a deadline of May 2.

Janet Woojeong Lee and Steve Drummond are among those leading the initiative and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about how the challenge and its contestants have changed since its inception.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
