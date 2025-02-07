© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Valentine's Day dinner guidance — Small plates at the Stonebreaker

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:59 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette features editor April Wallace joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss how you could spend this weekend and beyond, like taking a loved one to Valentine's Day dinners at Mt. Sequoyah and the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs or trying some new local eateries in region.

Learn more on What's Up!

This is April Wallace's final edition of "Weekend Plans" as she pursues a new opportunity at Northwest Arkansas Community College.
From KUAF, thank you, April, and farewell!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local EventsWeekend PlansValentines
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content