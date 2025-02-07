Valentine's Day dinner guidance — Small plates at the Stonebreaker

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette features editor April Wallace joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss how you could spend this weekend and beyond, like taking a loved one to Valentine's Day dinners at Mt. Sequoyah and the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs or trying some new local eateries in region.

Learn more on What's Up!

This is April Wallace's final edition of "Weekend Plans" as she pursues a new opportunity at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

From KUAF, thank you, April, and farewell!