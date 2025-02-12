House committee advances 'Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies' bill

The House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee has advanced a bill to amend maternal health laws. House Bill 1427 would create the “Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act” aimed at improving Arkansas’ low maternal health outcomes. Section 4 of the bill limits the time period when guardians can file suits for medical injuries occurring during childbirth. The bill restricts the time period to 5 years after birth with a two-year statute of limitations. Republican Rep. Jack Ladyman said this could impact children who might have developmental delays that aren’t recognized until after age 5.

Republican Sen. Missy Irvin said the majority of children this will impact are already on Medicaid and will meet with early intervention specialists before they turn 5 years old. She said she did not believe the lower age would let cases fall through the cracks. The House Public Health Committee passed the bill on a voice vote. It now heads to the House floor for consideration.