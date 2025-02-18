Bill requiring Arkansas schools teach failure of communism advances

House Bill 1060 advanced in the state legislature yesterday. It would require Arkansas schools to teach “the failure of communist and autocratic systems” and the benefits of constitutional republics like the United States. When asked, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva told lawmakers he doesn’t believe the bill would violate the state’s existing law prohibiting “indoctrination” in schools.

Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers said she doesn’t believe the bill would provide a balanced view of the United States. Opponents of the current administration have said the U.S. government is trending toward autocracy. Members of the Senate Education Committee advanced the bill on a voice vote. It now heads to the full Senate for a final vote.