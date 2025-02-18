© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill requiring Arkansas schools teach failure of communism advances

By Little Rock Public Radio,
Kyle Kellams
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:37 PM CST
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

House Bill 1060 advanced in the state legislature yesterday. It would require Arkansas schools to teach “the failure of communist and autocratic systems” and the benefits of constitutional republics like the United States. When asked, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva told lawmakers he doesn’t believe the bill would violate the state’s existing law prohibiting “indoctrination” in schools.

Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers said she doesn’t believe the bill would provide a balanced view of the United States. Opponents of the current administration have said the U.S. government is trending toward autocracy. Members of the Senate Education Committee advanced the bill on a voice vote. It now heads to the full Senate for a final vote.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyArkansas LegislatureEducation
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Little Rock Public Radio
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
