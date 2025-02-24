Northwest Arkansas Community College inaugurates Youth Music Challenge

NWACC is launching a new challenge for local youth. The goal is to encourage students in grades six through twelve to submit a two-minute video of themselves playing an instrument or singing, either a cappella or with accompaniment. However, the deadline for submissions is fast approaching on March 1.

Last week three of the organizers of the Youth Music Challenge talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the challenge. Sharon Fox is the dean of communication and arts at NWACC, Jessica Chronister is the dean of community and student engagement, and Frieda Goodman is the music coordinator at NWACC. If you have questions you can send an email to Sharon Fox.