Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Northwest Arkansas Community College inaugurates Youth Music Challenge

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 24, 2025 at 2:06 PM CST
Canva Stock

NWACC is launching a new challenge for local youth. The goal is to encourage students in grades six through twelve to submit a two-minute video of themselves playing an instrument or singing, either a cappella or with accompaniment. However, the deadline for submissions is fast approaching on March 1.

Last week three of the organizers of the Youth Music Challenge talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the challenge. Sharon Fox is the dean of communication and arts at NWACC, Jessica Chronister is the dean of community and student engagement, and Frieda Goodman is the music coordinator at NWACC. If you have questions you can send an email to Sharon Fox.

Ozarks at Large Northwest Arkansas Community CollegeLocal Music NewsEducation
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
