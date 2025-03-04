© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Legislative Black Caucus discusses parts of Arkansas ACCESS bill

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:28 PM CST
Former Democratic state Sen. Linda Chesterfield addresses members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus on March 3, 2025.
Maggie Ryan
/
Little Rock Public Radio
Former Democratic state Sen. Linda Chesterfield addresses members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus on March 3, 2025.

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus discussed parts of the sweeping higher education bill known as Arkansas ACCESS yesterday. Former state Sen. Linda Chesterfield is now the Education Liaison for Pulaski County. Speaking to the caucus, Chesterfield discussed the bill’s proposed increase in how college credit is weighted for high school GPAs.

Chesterfield said she is fighting for Pulaski County to be one of the most “workforce-ready” counties in Arkansas and the U.S. She spoke on a section of the bill that would limit students’ ability to exercise free speech.

Chesterfield also voiced concern about parts of the bill that remove reporting requirements for programs tracking the state’s educational disparities among minorities and English-language learners.

Ozarks at Large EducationPublic SchoolsArkansas Legislature
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
