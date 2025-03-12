Arkansas Climbers Coalition works to bring climbing to North Little Rock

A fresh rock climbing development is taking shape in North Little Rock at the Big Rock Quarry, thanks to the efforts of the Arkansas Climbers Coalition (ARCC). The nonprofit, dedicated to preserving and promoting climbing access across the state, has been working behind the scenes to bring new opportunities to local climbers.

Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis sat down with the ARCC’s vice president, Andrew Blann, and treasurer, JD Borgeson, to discuss what this project means for the community, how it came together and what climbers can expect from the new development.