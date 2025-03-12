© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Climbers Coalition works to bring climbing to North Little Rock

By Jack Travis
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:49 PM CDT
Big Rock Quarry is located along the Arkansas River in North Little Rock, with views of downtown Little Rock.
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Climbers Coalition// Jonathon Childs
Big Rock Quarry is located along the Arkansas River in North Little Rock, with views of downtown Little Rock.

A fresh rock climbing development is taking shape in North Little Rock at the Big Rock Quarry, thanks to the efforts of the Arkansas Climbers Coalition (ARCC). The nonprofit, dedicated to preserving and promoting climbing access across the state, has been working behind the scenes to bring new opportunities to local climbers.

Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis sat down with the ARCC’s vice president, Andrew Blann, and treasurer, JD Borgeson, to discuss what this project means for the community, how it came together and what climbers can expect from the new development.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Rock ClimbingOutdoor RecreationLittle Rock
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
