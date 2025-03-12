Artist Kevin Arnolds flips back for retrospective gallery

Kevin Arnold is considering 25 years of his creative output. His work can be seen in an exhibition at the Local Color Studio Gallery. “Chapter 25 Flipping forward to back: a retrospective look at the work of Kevin Arnold” opened this week, and there will be a reception Friday, March 14.

Kevin came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio in late February as he was getting ready for the exhibition to open. It coincides with his book “ Luxury Item: An Autobiographical Commentary on the Changing Role of the Artist and the Absurdities of Art World Culture.”