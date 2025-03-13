© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Proposed amendment places protections on protocol for citizen-led acts

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:52 PM CDT

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution would protect protocol for citizen-led amendments and initiated acts. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas, with support from local chapters, filed the proposed constitutional amendment and ballot title to the Arkansas Attorney General for approval. The amendment would place protections for decades-long processes for citizens to get proposals in front of voters. The process has become more difficult with recent adaptations passed by lawmakers. Supporters of those changes have said it was too easy to change the state’s constitution. David Couch, an attorney with experience shepherding proposals to the ballot, is the attorney advising the League of Women Voters of Arkansas.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas Legislative SessionLegislationPoliticsCitizenship
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
