Maxine's Taproom celebrates 75 years open in downtown Fayetteville

Originally founded by Maxine Miller in 1950, the bar has lived many lives- including its current stewardship to Hannah Withers and her husband Ben Gitchel. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with Hannah, who calls Ben and herself the caretakers of the space- an ode to the woman who paved the way for local female business owners so many years ago.

Maxine's Taproom and Bar will be hosting a celebration of their 75th anniversary on Tuesday, March 18. The KUAF Listening Lab will be present at the event to capture stories of Maxine and the space.