© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Maxine's Taproom celebrates 75 years open in downtown Fayetteville

By Sophia Nourani
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:10 PM CDT
source
/
Maxine's Taproom

Originally founded by Maxine Miller in 1950, the bar has lived many lives- including its current stewardship to Hannah Withers and her husband Ben Gitchel. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with Hannah, who calls Ben and herself the caretakers of the space- an ode to the woman who paved the way for local female business owners so many years ago.

Maxine's Taproom and Bar will be hosting a celebration of their 75th anniversary on Tuesday, March 18. The KUAF Listening Lab will be present at the event to capture stories of Maxine and the space.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Maxine's TaproomLocal BusinessLocal Music NewsOzarks at Large
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content