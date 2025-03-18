Fentanyl overdose deaths dropping in Arkansas

Deaths from street fentanyl overdoses have dropped dramatically across the United States in recent years - with Arkansas' death rate down more than 40 percent, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, which was formed in 2022, has been working to curb opioid-related deaths in the state, increase access to recovery and addiction services and reduce stigma. Reporter Daniel Caruth spoke with the partnership's executive director Kirk Lane to get his response on this national trend and learn what work still needs to be done.