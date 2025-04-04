© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas to honor trailblazers at Power of the Purse

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:06 PM CDT
Courtesy / Women's Foundation Arkansas

The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas will honor three women the organization describes as trailblazers at its annual Power of the Purse event later this year.

This week, the group announced it will recognize Gayatri Agnew as Woman of the Year in Public Service. She is senior director and head of the Accessibility Center of Excellence at Walmart and also serves on the Bentonville City Council.

Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, is this year’s Woman of the Year in Philanthropy.

Elizabeth Burns Anderson, senior vice president of Farmers Bank & Trust and executive director of the Farmers Bank Foundation, is this year’s Woman of the Year in Business.

The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas will recognize the three on Oct. 1 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

