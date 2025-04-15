© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

An effort to fire Arkansas State Library Board nears final approval

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:03 PM CDT

An effort to fire all Arkansas State Library Board members is nearing final approval in the legislature. Senate Bill 640 advanced in a committee meeting Monday. The bill would task the governor to re-appoint all seven board members who oversee libraries in the state.

Republican Rep. Julie Mayberry spoke against the bill, saying it would interfere with another duly appointed policy-making body, while Republican Rep. David Ray disagreed, saying existing board members could continue to serve if the governor chose to re-appoint them.

Conservative lawmakers and activists have called on the state Library Board to do more to protect children from “sexually explicit” materials, though librarians say no such material is available in Arkansas libraries. The bill now heads to the full House for a final vote.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureArkansas General AssemblyPublic Libraries
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content