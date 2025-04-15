An effort to fire Arkansas State Library Board nears final approval

An effort to fire all Arkansas State Library Board members is nearing final approval in the legislature. Senate Bill 640 advanced in a committee meeting Monday. The bill would task the governor to re-appoint all seven board members who oversee libraries in the state.

Republican Rep. Julie Mayberry spoke against the bill, saying it would interfere with another duly appointed policy-making body, while Republican Rep. David Ray disagreed, saying existing board members could continue to serve if the governor chose to re-appoint them.

Conservative lawmakers and activists have called on the state Library Board to do more to protect children from “sexually explicit” materials, though librarians say no such material is available in Arkansas libraries. The bill now heads to the full House for a final vote.