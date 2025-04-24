Arkansas autism spectrum disorder numbers mirror national statistics

One in 34 8-year-olds in Arkansas were identified with autism spectrum disorder in 2022. That’s according to data from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Autism and Development Disabilities Monitoring program.

These findings were published last week in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Allison Hudson, co-investigator and project coordinator for the Arkansas Autism and Development Disabilities Monitoring program, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore about the findings.