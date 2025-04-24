© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas autism spectrum disorder numbers mirror national statistics

By Matthew Moore
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:44 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

One in 34 8-year-olds in Arkansas were identified with autism spectrum disorder in 2022. That’s according to data from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Autism and Development Disabilities Monitoring program.

These findings were published last week in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Allison Hudson, co-investigator and project coordinator for the Arkansas Autism and Development Disabilities Monitoring program, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore about the findings.

Ozarks at Large AutismUAMSCDCHealth
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
