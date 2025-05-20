UofA professor on the significance of the National Science Foundation

Andy Alverson visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the importance of the National Science Foundation and how he, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, has interacted with it throughout his career.

He speaks about the NSF's impact on current students at colleges and universities nationwide. The NSF observed its 75th anniversary earlier this month. Then, a few days later, the Trump Administration proposed a federal budget cut of $4.7 billion from the NSF, more than half of the organization's budget. NPR reports that the NSF is terminating nearly 350 previously approved grants. The journal "Science" reports that 37 divisions within the NSF are being abolished.