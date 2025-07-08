© 2025 KUAF
Special Olympics Arkansas opens new headquarters

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT
Special Olympics Arkansas has a new home. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at its new headquarters on Main Street in North Little Rock. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised the organization, noting her early volunteer work with it during college. 

Special Olympics Arkansas serves more than 30,000 athletes and nearly 1,700 coaches, supported by over 16,000 volunteers. Athletes are currently preparing for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota, with Arkansas planning to send 66 athletes to the event.

