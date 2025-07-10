Gov. Sanders appoints new Game and Fish Commissioner

A graduate of the University of Arkansas is the newest member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Jamie Anderson to a seven-year term.

Sanders said Anderson brings generations of experience in fish farming to the commission, along with his passion for the outdoors. She noted that Anderson has prior experience working on a game and fish committee and was appointed to the USDA’s National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee by President Donald Trump.

Anderson became emotional as he spoke about his connection to the outdoors. He is also the founder of the Arkansas Waterfowl Association, which hosts youth sporting events and educates members about wildlife preservation. He lives in Lonoke.