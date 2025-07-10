© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Gov. Sanders appoints new Game and Fish Commissioner

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT
New AGFC Commissioner Jamie Anderson speaks at an event announcing his appointment on July 9, 2025.
Courtesy
/
Ainsley Platt/Arkansas Advocate
New AGFC Commissioner Jamie Anderson speaks at an event announcing his appointment on July 9, 2025.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas is the newest member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Jamie Anderson to a seven-year term.

Sanders said Anderson brings generations of experience in fish farming to the commission, along with his passion for the outdoors. She noted that Anderson has prior experience working on a game and fish committee and was appointed to the USDA’s National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee by President Donald Trump.

Anderson became emotional as he spoke about his connection to the outdoors. He is also the founder of the Arkansas Waterfowl Association, which hosts youth sporting events and educates members about wildlife preservation. He lives in Lonoke.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas Game and Fish CommissionGov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
