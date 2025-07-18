© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Marshall Islands Soccer Federation kicks off in Springdale tournament

By Daniel Caruth
Published July 18, 2025 at 3:10 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
B-Unlimited

Next month, the last nation to have a national soccer team will make its debut in northwest Arkansas. The Marshall Islands Soccer Federation men's team is set to participate in a new tournament—the Outrigger Cup—hosted at the Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

The group recently announced the line-up against Turks and Caicos, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the local Ozark United's under-19 team. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth reports that the tournament is one step further to being recognized by FIFA, soccer's international governing body.

Tags
Ozarks at Large SportsMarshall IslandsSpringdale
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
