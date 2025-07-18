Marshall Islands Soccer Federation kicks off in Springdale tournament

Next month, the last nation to have a national soccer team will make its debut in northwest Arkansas. The Marshall Islands Soccer Federation men's team is set to participate in a new tournament—the Outrigger Cup—hosted at the Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

The group recently announced the line-up against Turks and Caicos, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the local Ozark United's under-19 team. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth reports that the tournament is one step further to being recognized by FIFA, soccer's international governing body.