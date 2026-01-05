Human Library returns to Fayetteville — Autism Loves Me combats sensory overload
In today's show, the Human Library, a global initiative and assemblage of real people waiting for anybody to ask them questions about their experiences, returns to the Fayetteville Public Library. Also today, northwest Arkansas-based Autism Involves Me leads a campaign to provide area businesses with items like noise-reduction headphones and fidget toys to offer to customers who might be susceptible to sensory overload.