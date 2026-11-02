Fewer than 1 in 6 Arkansas employers offer paid parental leave

Fewer than 1 in 6 employers in Arkansas offer paid parental leave. That’s according to new research from Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies America, in partnership with Emily Oster. Oster is a professor of economics at Brown University and the founder and CEO of ParentData. She says when we talk about the lack of parental leave, it’s important to talk about what is happening.

Oster: So someone has had a baby, and then they’re going back to work. And in a lot of cases, people are going back to work, women are going back to work two or three weeks, maybe even less, after they have had a baby. And for anyone who has given birth or had a C-section, understand that there is physical recovery still going on. There is bonding with the baby still going on.

And we know from evidence that that time early on with the baby is really important for establishing breastfeeding, for establishing routines, for getting comfortable, for recovery. And so when we don’t have parental leave, people end up going back far too soon, or they end up leaving the workforce altogether and saying, you know, “I’m not going to be able to go back that quickly. So now I’m going to leave and then look for a new job later.” And both of those are disruptive, and they really affect the lives of the people of Arkansas and everywhere else, too.

Moore: When we say 1 in 6 employers, we’re talking about small businesses, we’re talking about giant corporations, everything in between.

Oster: Everything in between. But I think that this problem is more significant for smaller employers. You know, large employers are more likely to have parental leave and are more likely to offer some kind of leave, because they’re required to offer a period of unpaid leave. For small employers, that’s not required.

Moore: Are there some examples that you can think of of smaller organizations, smaller businesses who provide leave, and what the implications of that might look like?

Oster: So I think one place I would point here to that is relatively new is the cities. So if we think about, like, the city of Little Rock, they’ve relatively recently started offering paid leave to city employees, to public employees. And we have sort of stories out of, like, firefighters in Little Rock that say, you know, “This really made a big difference to how my family operated.” And similarly for sort of public school teachers.

So I would point to that as an example of some place where you might have thought there was paid leave before. There wasn’t. And when we introduce it, it makes a difference for people’s lives.

Moore: There are states across the United States who have mandated that companies fund parental leave. Arkansas is not one of those. What are some of the pros and cons of a state implementing that sort of law?

Oster: Everything has pros and cons. You know, I think there are many models of this. There are states that have state-sponsored paid leave. And I think that is in some ways the more obvious approach, because then the burden is spread across taxpayers in various ways. But there are also states that have mandated employer-paid leave.

I think one thing that comes out of our data that we have collected here from employers is that once employers experience paid leave, so employers who choose to offer paid leave, and then they have gone through a paid leave with an employee, they are much more positive about the paid leave than the people who haven’t gone through one.

So there’s something about that experience that I think employers learn. Actually, you can often cover the work with other people from the firm without a huge amount of disruption if you plan well, and that it’s incredibly valuable to employees. It generates a lot of feelings of warmth and loyalty, and it keeps your employees, which is something employers also like.

So one of the, I think, potential benefits of the sort of state push here is if we push people, they may actually find, “Oh, actually, this is great. This actually works for us. Fine.” And they might not have tried that without the push.

Moore: You talk about a comparison between Arkansas and Nebraska. Neither one of these states have a mandate in place, but in Arkansas, the percentage was about 15.5% of employers offer company-funded parental leave, as opposed to Nebraska, which is almost double, 28.6% in Nebraska. Do we have any sort of conversations around, in two states where this is not mandated by the state, why this is so drastically different?

Oster: You know, it’s always hard to know, basically. I mean, you know, we surveyed a bunch of businesses about this. We got these numbers. They’re very clear that there are these big differences. But knowing exactly why that happens is not always obvious.

And, you know, one explanation, which, again, hard to parse out of the data, is that once some people start doing this, it pushes other employers, because, of course, you’re competing with other employers. This is a benefit. Employees really like this. If the guy next door is offering this, that job’s more appealing. Now you’re looking for, how can I attract the best employees? And I think that that kind of pressure can sort of ramp things up. So that’s one possible explanation.

Moore: You point out here that improving parental leave policies would be worth approximately $9.5 million annually to Arkansas businesses. Where does that number come from? And what does that sort of money mean?

Oster: Yeah. So we’re calculating that based on the fact that when you ask people about the cost of replacing employees, it’s actually quite big. And there’s also evidence in the data that when people don’t have parental leave, they’re more likely to leave, because, as we sort of said at the top of this, if that’s not on the table for a lot of employees, the really only realistic thing is to say, you know, “I’m going to step back from the workforce and come back when I’m ready.” If you lose that employee, it’s expensive to replace them. Training, getting a new person in is expensive.

And at the same time, when we asked employers, “How costly is it for you to cover the employee’s time when they’re out?” most of them said it doesn’t cost us anything on the margin, like we’re covering their time with a few different people, you know, switching around how things work. Most employers, for a period of, you know, eight to 10 weeks, are able to make that work. And so the costs are really being experienced, if you don’t offer that, by the fact that you’ve had to replace employees at a higher rate.

And so there’s both the kind of short-term potential savings. But then I think also really long term for the state and for employees and for employers, there’s this kind of continuity piece and this growth of people’s careers and the larger tax base that gets generated when people stay in the workforce. And for all of those reasons, I think there’s a strong economic argument in favor of paid leave.

On top of what, I will just be clear, it’s like an ethical argument that people should have time with their small babies. I mean, you know that as a parent as well as I do.

Moore: Yeah. As someone who, I think there’s an interesting element of this, too. As someone who is a father and has twice taken parental leave, this doesn’t just affect mothers.

Oster: No. And I think we talk about mothers because there’s the physical aspect of childbirth. And in some sense, if you told me, like, you have to pick one, I’d pick the person who gave birth to the baby. But there’s a bunch of data suggesting that having paternal leave is also very good for dads bonding with babies and even for maternal recovery.

So in an ideal world, we’d have all of this, and people would be able to use it and spend time with their new, the new person they’re trying to get to know.

Moore: I can’t help but think, on a very just matter-of-fact level here, we’re essentially talking about an additional eight weeks of paid time off. I mean, we can call it parental leave. We can call it maternity leave. We can call it what we want. But this is essentially requesting an additional six weeks of paid leave, right?

Oster: Yep. Yeah. And I think when you put it like that, it actually doesn’t seem like that much. Like, it doesn’t seem like that much. And certainly relative to the potential benefits and, you know, relative to how, again, sort of, I run a business, and I have had many people take maternity leaves, and, you know, it is workable.

Of course, you miss the person, but ultimately the person that comes back is, like, ready to come back. And they are, you know, very happy that they had that time.

Moore: There’s a bit of a paradox, I think, when we consider the idea of the government telling businesses what they should or shouldn’t do, or mandating certain things like this. Is there a bit of pushback from the private industry to say, “You, as the government, don’t get to tell me what I can and can’t do with my employees”?

Oster: Yeah, I mean, that’s America. That’s America. I think that for, you know, for many employers, look, the ideal thing here, I think, would be for employers to see the kinds of data we’re putting out and decide for themselves, like, “You’re right, that’s what I should do for my employees.” And when we mandate from the top, there’s always going to be some pushback.

I would go back to, again, I think this is an example where once people do it, they will find, on average, they really like it. And so there is a sort of reason for that push. But anytime you’re pushing people to do things with their business, they’re going to balk a little bit, or some people are. And that’s, you know, that’s part of deciding the trade-offs you make in policy.

Moore: When we look at a state like Arkansas that has put a lot of time and energy and policy effort into improving maternal health and improving the way that mothers live in a state like this, on a scale of 1 to 10, how big of a lift is something like this?

Oster: Like a 5. Maybe 4.5. I mean, I think relative to some of the problems that we talk about with maternal health, I think this is way more tractable, because I can tell you what the policy is and what you should do. So identifying how to fix the problem is more straightforward than, say, asking, how would we lower preterm birth rates, which is something we don’t understand enough to really know exactly what to do.

But, you know, fixing it in terms of policy is always going to face the occasional uphill battle. So I’d put it kind of in the middle there, but doable.

Moore: When you talk to people who are policymakers, you talk to people on any side of the aisle about these sorts of conversations, what is something that is palatable or interesting to any politician when you were presenting these sorts of ideas?

Oster: So I have to say, like, there is almost nothing that people agree on as much as they agree on the idea that we should have paid parental leave. So it’s frustrating sometimes to think, you know, OK, everybody thinks we should have it, but also think somebody else should pay for it. And I think that’s the real tension here.

There’s, like, widespread agreement that sending, you know, moms back to work seven days after they give birth is, like, not good and not nice and not ethical and not the country we want to be and not supportive of families and not supportive of any of the things people want.

But where things get, you know, in the weeds is the question of exactly how do you think we should fix that problem? You know, is it paid leave from the employers? Is it federally paid leave? Is it state paid leave? Like, who should be responsible for paying that? I think that’s where it gets caught.

And I think that’s where some of this work that we’re doing is trying to push a little bit on, “Hey, actually, you know, these costs may be much less than you think. They may even sometimes go in the other direction because of the, you know, potential benefits from not losing the employees.”

And that’s why this report focuses in the way that it does, because I don’t think we need to convince people that paid parental leave is a good idea for parents. Where I think we need to get them is the understanding that it might be good for the economy as well.

Moore: What’s a question that you don’t think gets asked enough about this?

Oster: I don’t think we understand well enough what parents are doing to fill in child care when they have to go back to work immediately. And I think that if we could paint a little bit more of a picture for some people, it would really make clear the sacrifices that are happening to make this work.

So I’ll give you an example. At some point I was talking to someone who was working on this paid leave, not in Arkansas, but another state. And they said, you know, we really got businesses on board when I explained this as a policymaker. She said she had talked to a guy who was running a large grocery store, and he realized that two of his employees were basically passing the baby, like, back and forth, as the one was walking into the store for the night shift and one was walking out from the day shift.

And that basically this was a tiny baby, and the parents were just, like, trying to make it work without the benefit of parental leave and, in that case, without child care.

And I think when we paint those kind of pictures of, like, what is really going on with people, you can help them understand why we need policy to try to fix some of those problems and why those employees are going to be better employees, more devoted employees, if you can deliver the help that parents need to make it work in this time period of life, which is relatively short.

You know, people are going to have a long working life. The period where you have a 2-month-old baby is little, and people need help.

Emily Oster is a professor of economics at Brown University. We spoke over Zoom last week.

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