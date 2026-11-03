8 Arkansas districts get grants to tie vendor pay to student results

Eight school districts in Arkansas have been awarded grants to help them implement outcomes-based contracts to improve student outcomes. School districts from Jonesboro to Harrison to West Fork received $10,000 grants to design and implement an OBC for the 2027-28 school year. Meghan Busbey is the senior director of programs at Forward Arkansas . She says one example of an outcomes-based contract is a tutoring provider for a school district.

Busbey: And so instead of just paying $1,000, let’s just throw a number out there, $1,000 per kid for that tutoring. You say, “OK, well, actually, we’ll pay a base payment amount for each student.” But then the other part of the contract is contingent upon the student outcomes that that district sets that are in alignment with their district plan.

And so a lot of the time in Arkansas, we do see this aligned with ATLAS, which is the summative assessment in the state for all students through 10th grade. And so in Arkansas, we’ve seen summative assessment. We’ve also seen, “Hey, we’re going to do a midpoint check-in in December or in January to see how students are doing.” And so with outcomes-based contracting, at least 40% of that total contract is going to be contingent upon whatever outcomes the district sets.

And so the way that this model is different is it really puts the district and the district team in the driver’s seat and it says, “Hey, what are your top priorities for your students and your community?” Because as you know, across the state, that’ll differ because it’s different context and different needs of students on the ground.

Moore: We’re looking at schools all across the state of Arkansas. We’re looking at schools in Harrison, Jonesboro and West Fork here in Northwest Arkansas. Are these schools kind of on a district-by-district basis saying, “Here is what we want to have the OBC be”?

Busbey: Exactly. Yeah. So they are going to, through this experience, Forward Arkansas is supporting about $50,000 of technical assistance from the Center for Outcomes Based Contracting, which is a national entity. And so they do OBC across the nation. And so we’re bringing them in as the expert partner to support. And so each district will have their own dedicated coach and they’re going to go through a series of workshops.

So this is a two-year journey. So this first year, this first academic year of 2026-27, they’re doing the learning and they’re going to be designing and really looking at, “OK, here’s our district’s strategic plan and what investments are we making either in tutoring or any other educational edtech.” It could be anything that’s intervening to accelerate student learning is fair game here.

And so alongside their district team, their coach, they’re going to do the learning and the workshops. Our next one is actually kick off to launch this project this week. So Oct. 28 and 29 in Little Rock, all these districts. So the eight districts that are part of this third cohort are going to come to Little Rock. They’ll learn about what outcomes-based contracting is, and they will start that process of saying, “Hey, here’s the student population that we want to support with this investment.” So they may come in very open-minded, we hope, with what they want to look at, how they transform as far as what investments they want to possibly contract under this model.

And so the districts were selected. You know, you mentioned it’s a big diverse cohort that spans the entire state. We really looked at, we had more applications than spots for this cohort. And we looked at what is the fit and need. And so the districts really described what they’re looking to close, what academic gaps they’re looking to close or accelerate. We looked at commitment and capacity of that team. So seeing, you know, they had to identify a well-rounded team that included a principal on the ground. It included procurement folks, data and assessment people. So looking for a well-rounded team and potential impact of this.

And so looking at, OK, if it’s a district who maybe is falling behind or their letter grade is struggling, we tried to really prioritize them to be a part of this cohort. And so the opportunity of how it will actually impact students and then learning at scale. Forward, we believe that there’s not a one-size-fits-all. And so for us, we were looking at districts who have different contexts, are rural, maybe like West Fork, maybe districts who are larger, like Harrison is a larger district, and Norfork is also in that northern quadrant of the state. They’re a very small rural district.

And so looking to learn from these teams and say, “What about OBC works in your context?” And how can we as a nonprofit that is statewide think about, “OK, what works for one district? How can we scale that and apply it to another?” And so that’s what allows really that ripple effect of change and transformation to happen across the educational system.

Moore: You talk about rural school districts like the one in West Fork here, and you also talk about there being a need for a team in place. How does a rural school district that is often, you know, a lot of people wearing a lot of hats, how do they think about being able to present themselves as a school district that needs this sort of work and be able to fit those qualifications that you’re looking for?

Busbey: Absolutely. So what we look at is it’s not necessarily, it’s based on their responsibilities, it’s not necessarily an individual. And so you hit the nail on the head with a lot of these folks wear a lot of hats. And so I’ll talk to a school district in a rural area and I’ll say, “OK, well, who’s in charge of making the financial or procurement decisions?” “Well, that’s me.” “OK. Who’s your district testing person?” “Well, that’s also me.” “OK. Who’s the person who’s looking at curriculum and alignment?” “Oh, well, that’s actually my colleague down the hall.” “OK, great. Let’s bring them into the conversation.”

We always ensure that we have support from the top. So making sure that the superintendent is on board and that they are aware of this because it is a district-level commitment, these kind of contracts. And we always ensure that there’s also someone on the ground who’s actually implementing in the school building, because we truly believe decisions are to be made together and with and not for.

And so it’s really important to us, some districts have even brought in the teacher level because they have a teacher who is a leader in their building. So they might not have a dedicated instructional coach or curriculum coach, but they have an exceptional educator who leads and mentors in the building and helps hold their professional learning communities to make academic decisions. And so sometimes it might even be a teacher leader who steps up and into these teams and helps make those decisions.

So there’s kind of two different approaches here that districts may take on this journey. They may say, “Hey, here are some investments that we’re already making.” So it’s not a new investment, but we want to change the way that we’re doing business so that it’s not just, “Oh, we bought this many seats of edtech for personalized learning for our kids. We hope that this works.” So instead of that, say, “OK, well, actually, these seats that we were already buying for these kids to close their math needs and gaps that they have, let’s actually talk to our provider and partner and transform that already standing agreement into an outcomes-based contract to try to increase the results for kids.”

And so that’s what we’ve seen across the state. Since this is the third cohort, we do have data that’s supporting that these partnerships and these contracts for, specifically, high-impact tutoring is what the first two cohorts worked on. And we’ve seen that those cohorts are having increased number of sessions of student attendance for the tutoring, because the students have to show up in order to receive the tutoring. So we’re seeing higher accountability in that.

We’re seeing that the relationships with the tutors, because there’s a tutor match that is a part of outcomes-based contracting a lot of the time, so that those students can actually make a relationship with that trusted adult. So we’re seeing that happening and we’re seeing academic gains beyond. So we compared some high-impact tutoring through traditional contracting and high-impact tutoring through outcomes-based contracting. And we’re seeing increased gains for students in those partnerships that are through an OBC. So it’s pretty promising as a model because it really brings the district and the provider to the table to be mutually accountable.

Moore: Well, and it sounds like it helps to balance the power a little bit in the relationships there too, because instead of a vendor just providing a service to the school and saying good luck, it is a lot more of how can we make sure that our services are working the best? And, you know, at the end of the day, the goal should be to, you know, educate and empower children to become great, wonderful adults that we need in our society.

Busbey: Absolutely. Yes. And a part of it is also that continuous improvement cycle. So there is skin in the game, and there is a reason for the provider to not only unlock those services, but walk alongside the district and continually improve, have data conversations about where the kids are, because the hope is that we’re moving those kids and they are growing throughout the year. So there might be some regrouping that’s needed when it comes to intervention, and kids’ needs change over time.

And so really making that connection between the school and the people who are spending, you know, a lot of hours with our kids to help them for their future, like you said, connecting them. And so what we’ve heard from the cohort, the first cohort that had five districts in it, is that really those providers, instead of being a vendor, you become a provider, but then you also become a part of the educational team of that kid. And so you have conversations with the teacher about what the kids’ needs are and adjust the program accordingly. So it’s been really cool to see the difference between it feeling like an outside vendor to it feeling like, “No, this is our partner and someone who’s a part of each child’s educational team.”

Moore: As you think back on the first and the second cohorts, what are ways that the program is improving? What are pieces of feedback you have gotten that have helped to make sure that this third group and future groups will be able to benefit from the lessons you learned the first two times around?

Busbey: One of the most powerful pieces of feedback that we’ve gotten is that the districts really value the dedicated time and space to focus on a project like this together. And so we intentionally launch in person and we gather in person at the midpoint and provide those opportunities for them to not only reflect and really push their thinking as a team, but also to collaborate with other district teams and learn from each other. And so it’s really this collective environment of capacity building, of support and of really elevating the stories across the state.

And so that’s one of the things that I’ve heard from districts is most powerful, is those opportunities to collaborate, to hear other districts problem solving, because our challenges, they may feel unique in the moment, but we’re all facing very similar challenges. So why not crowdsource some solutions and help each other?

And then we’re also hearing that the technical assistance and dedicated coach that they receive through a partnership with the Center for Outcomes Based Contracting. These coaches are folks who have done OBC in their districts, and that might be in Mississippi, it might be in New Hampshire, but they really value having an expert at the table to lead them and guide them through it and help be their thought partner and help just keep them on track throughout this journey of designing their contract and then also implementing it. So these coaches can speak from and guide from their lived experience.

And a really cool thing, and a part of hearing that people really value that expertise to walk alongside them, what we’re doing with this third cohort is we are actually launching an Arkansas OBC fellowship. And so we have seven district leaders from the first cohort who are going to serve as fellows and walk alongside these new eight districts and support them. So not only will they have their expert coach from the national Center for OBC, but they’ll also have an Arkansas OBC expert at the table with them. And we’ll be building their capacity so that we can scale this in the future locally and really have expertise across the state that we can pull on.

And so it’s really just other educational leaders supporting each other and lifting each other up. So we’re really excited about that fellowship piece to build their capacity not only to support other districts, but also to push the envelope of what they’re doing in their district. You know, maybe there’s another area that they can take these principles of OBC and apply them and scale it up so that they get better results for kids in these other areas. So it’s exciting to hear how district leaders are starting to apply their learnings to other areas of procurement as well.

Meghan Busbey is the senior director of programs at Forward Arkansas. We spoke over Zoom last week.

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