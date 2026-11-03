Fayetteville Public Library faces proposed 15% cut in city funding

Fayetteville’s public amenities may undergo some changes. Late last month, the library board of directors meeting revealed that the city instructed library administrators to consider a reduction in funding. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis connected with Fayetteville Public Library Executive Director David Johnson and Communications Director Randy Wilburn to learn more about what this may mean for patrons and staff.

Johnson says that during a meeting with the mayor, he learned they’re considering a 15% cut of the city-provided funding. City of Fayetteville staff confirmed with Ozarks at Large this is a proposal they’re making to all municipal departments, and that 15% may sound drastic, but the library only receives about 20% of its budget from the city. So that would be 15% of that fifth of the budget. And Johnson says they spend that 20% from the city on a few different priorities.

Johnson: So in 2026, we received two separate funds from the city. That 20% is broken out into capital improvement plan funding, which are books, computers, miscellaneous facilities projects, if we have them. And then there’s an operational budget. And so last year we had a cut to a reduction in the capital improvement monies. We received right at $500,000 for books, which was about $100,000 less than the year before. And there were no computer funds transferred and no miscellaneous. So that was sort of a sign or a signal that we should be anticipating probably more cuts or reductions this year.

And so the mayor and I have a monthly conversation and she indicated that the budget’s tight and that as a result, we need to be thinking about how we could reduce our budget over the course of the months. It went from sort of a, “How could we?” to, “OK, I need 15%.” And so that was how we found out. And that actually was in a meeting with our board of trustees president, Stan Rodgers, the chief of staff at the city and the mayor.

Travis: Could you explain the library’s budget and how that 15% would kind of work in actuality?

Johnson: Right. So we have 70% of our budget comes from the voter-approved property tax. The city transfers anywhere around 20%. The remainder are grants and gifts and other kinds of things, donors like that. So the 20% that the city gives us, we have to break that into capital improvements and then operational. So last year’s operational budget was about $1.8 million. And then this year it’ll be reduced about 15% from there.

Travis: OK. As you’re thinking about that, what do you think that might look like?

Johnson: You know, we do everything we can to make sure the impact is not felt by the community members. We also don’t want to balance the budget on the backs of our staff either. So we look for every other opportunity. Some of our contract services may go away. Certain things around, you know, programming. Some of our services, we may not do as many programs as we have in the past. You know, and things like landscaping, everything we can think of that really doesn’t have just sort of that direct impact on the community.

Travis: Can you just talk a little bit more about, yeah, how you quantify that? Like, what is something that would have a direct impact on the community?

Johnson: I mean, if you really wanted to go the largest savings, if we ever had to go, there would be in utilities and personnel. So if we were to close for a day and turn off all the power and don’t run the air or the heat and don’t have employees come in and work for the day, that would be the big, big switch. But that’s something we really don’t ever like to talk about.

I mean, that’s taking the library away from the community, and it’s not anything that we have in mind. We’re not anticipating that. But that would be the last big switch that we could pull to save money.

Travis: Yeah. Randy, what are you hearing from community members, other people in the media?

Wilburn: You know, I think the question is, are things at the library going to go away? And my short answer is no. I don’t think that you’re technically going to walk into the library and feel different. But when you think about all of the different resources that we make available to the general public, when you have to reduce some of those resources, regardless of what they are, whether it’s more computers, whether it’s being able to come in and charge your phone, little things like that that people take for granted. When those go away, you start missing them.

And I’ve talked to people that have asked me if, or will they still be able to come in and record a podcast? Or will they be able to come in and use the kitchen? And I said, “Well, you know, all of those items are there.” And that’s the challenge, right? Because we have such an amazing facility, we want to make sure that it’s open and available and accessible to everyone.

And so anytime you deal with budgetary constraints, like what we’re dealing with right now with the city, that kind of causes us to have to think about, what, have to really be thoughtful about how we continue to maintain that accessibility because it’s not easy. And, you know, I wish it were just across the board. You could say, “Oh, we can do this, we can do everything.” But in reality, whenever there is money involved or a lack of money, then that creates a problem.

Travis: What’s the attitude from the city in these conversations?

Johnson: You know, I mean, I don’t think the city is in any, very happy about having to look at reducing funds. I know the mayor, previous mayors, they’ve all had such profound support for the library that I wouldn’t think they were doing this unless there was really no alternative.

Travis: Is there a way for library patrons, our listeners, to have a voice in this?

Johnson: You know, there will be, I think, two city budget reviews at the City Council. If people feel strongly enough, they can come to the council meetings and voice their concerns or their opinions in regards to the reduction.

You know, I think just one of the biggest thing they could do is just keep coming to the library and supporting us by attending and coming to programs and checking out books and just being there. That makes us, as librarians, feel good, makes us realize that the community are behind us and that they care, and that we’re going to keep doing everything we can to give them the world-class library services that they need.

Travis: Yeah. You said that this past year, the capital budget was reduced.

Johnson: Yes.

Travis: How has that been?

Johnson: Well, you know, when you get about $100,000 or so less for books, then you have longer wait times for the best-sellers and things of that nature. And so people do feel it. And, you know, we’ve done some survey work just recently that shows that despite all of the wonderful things that are happening at the library, people still love the collection. And that is the No. 1 driver for why people come to the library. So when we have a reduction there, it’s immediately felt, especially around popular titles and number of volumes like that.

You know, I was thinking of another example of how people may feel the impact of a reduction. So, you know, we were the first LEED-certified building in Arkansas and we’re very, very proud of all of our sustainability practices and everything that we do to keep the building in opening-day condition every day. But when you look at the costs of some of those, it does cost a little more to use sustainable practices and chemicals and different things with cleaning.

And so those are the areas where we may be faced to kind of pull back a little bit. And people may, you know, we don’t want to think about us losing the shine, but those are the ways that people may see some changes at the library.

Travis: So if people don’t want to see those changes, you suggest they go to the budget meetings.

Johnson: Sure. You know, or just express to the mayor, however they feel like they can reach out to their council members. I think that would also be a direct impact and just let them know that they’re concerned and that making sure that we’re turning over every stone to make sure that the cuts or the reductions that we’re making are strategic and that there are promises or at least hopes that they will come back soon.

Travis: And just to reiterate, before we say goodbye here, this is official, right? Like, this is happening. This is no longer just a conversation about what if this happened? Like, this is, we’re planning for this.

Johnson: Well, City Council still has to approve a budget. And there are two council meetings where they will go through it. So council members can still weigh in on this. It’s not a matter of, it’s in the books. It’s only in the books when they sign that final budget and they have to do that before the year is out.

Travis: OK. All right. Anything else I forgot to ask?

Johnson: No, I would just tell people to understand that the staff there, just kind of in the middle of this. So it’s not, they have nothing to do with that aspect of it. The staff, like all of us, are being asked to do more with less. And I really, we have the greatest staff in the world. Like, I would put our library staff up against any other library.

And I would just encourage our patrons, encourage the citizens of Fayetteville, the community of Fayetteville, to really, you know, remind the librarians how much you appreciate them because they are here regardless of what the situation is. And they will continue to be here to serve the needs of everyone in the community.

Travis: All right. Randy, David, thank you both for being here.

Johnson: Thank you.

Wilburn: Thank you.

Fayetteville Public Library Executive Director David Johnson and Communications Director Randy Wilburn, speaking with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis. Again, the city’s budget for next year, not yet final. City Council is scheduled to discuss the budget next week on Nov. 10. A final vote planned for Nov. 17. You can visit fayetteville-ar.gov to see a full schedule of city meetings.

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