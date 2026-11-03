UofA’s Vision 2035 aims to double engineering graduates

A report from Bentonville-based Heartland Forward estimates there will be nearly 60,000 open engineering jobs in Arkansas by 2038. The University of Arkansas College of Engineering wants the state’s workforce to be ready for that challenge. The college’s 10-year plan, Vision 2035 , is a blueprint for increasing engineering graduates, facilities and faculty.

College of Engineering Dean Kim Needy was on our program when that Heartland Forward report was first released, and last week we invited her back to discuss Vision 2035. She says that report found that by doubling the college’s graduates, research spending and patents could generate an additional $3.9 billion in economic impact for Arkansas.

Needy: Just to put that into context, these are really big numbers. And so two years ago, I believe it was when we spoke, Heartland Forward had done this economic impact study for us, and they showed that if we doubled the number of graduates and doubled our research productivity, that that had the ability to add $3.9 billion, that’s billion with a B, to the state economy annually and create 19,000 new jobs. So it seems like a really positive thing.

Kellams: All right. So here we come with Vision 2035 that has these ambitious goals. Before we talk about those goals and how they get met, how was Vision 2035 developed?

Needy: So four years ago, we worked with the Zweig Group to help us put together a strategic plan that was meaningful. And what I mean by that is, you know, we wanted to reach across the whole state. We wanted to know as the flagship institution and the land grant, what was needed, how we could help the state.

And so they traveled across the state, not just here in Northwest Arkansas, but they spoke with stakeholders in Northeast Arkansas, Central Arkansas, South Arkansas, the Delta, and asked, “What do you need?” And they heard the same thing over and over again, whether it was people from industry or government folks, they’re like, “We need more STEM professionals. We need more engineers.” And so that was really our calling and really has driven our strategic plan.

And in addition to that, this idea of doing research. And so we wanted to do research that mattered. So the majority of our research is funded by federal agencies. But there’s this huge opportunity to do research that industry wants, research that comes up with ideas that can be patented, commercialized and result in startup companies.

And so if you look at what is a magnet for industry growth? Whether you have existing companies and they want to grow or you have companies you’re trying to attract here, they need talent. So they need the engineers and they need great ideas. So this idea of commercializing technology and working into that space. So that’s what we set out to do four years ago.

Kellams: All right. So double the number of engineers. That would be great for the state of Arkansas. You got to get, you know, the future engineers into the classroom, which means you probably have to get future engineers interested in STEM fields early, at least attractive.

Needy: Absolutely, absolutely. Between fourth and eighth grade, about half of the students start not being interested in STEM fields. You know, they don’t like math. They don’t like science and so many initiatives that are at the high school age to try to attract kids into a specific career field like engineering. Those are fantastic, and we still need those. But the challenge is that we’ve already wiped out and diluted the pool of students that might raise their hand and say that they want to do that.

So we are working on some initiatives with the College of Education and Health Professions and their faculty who work in this space and train the teachers on a pilot project called the STEM Roots program that’s really designed to empower teachers to be more confident and more excited and able to keep these children in the K-6 interested in STEM fields.

Kellams: So we were talking about how this can benefit towards billions of dollars in the state of Arkansas. There’s also a little bit of a need. I know that we’re looking at shortfalls. We have them in all kinds of fields in Arkansas, medical included. But there’s like tens of thousands of open engineering jobs we’ll have in about a decade.

Needy: Absolutely. And so if you look at what’s happening here in Arkansas, in Northeast Arkansas, with the booming steel industry, if you look what’s happening in South Arkansas and Camden with the booming defense and aerospace industry, and look at what might happen and what we’re setting up to do in South Arkansas with the lithium industry. Those fields are absolutely going to need more engineers, but in reality, they’re going to need more STEM professionals.

And so, you know, kind of an interesting piece of what we’re doing also, Kyle, is we’re working with institutions across the entire state that grant associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, graduate degrees in engineering and saying, “How can we work together to create more engineers?”

Kellams: These students that go through and graduate in high school, there are opportunities for them to go to technical schools, trade schools, you know, because not every job needs to be taken with an engineer. But these are pipelines, again, of people that are going to be contributing in a very, very important way to our economy.

Needy: And you’re absolutely right. This is how we grow the economy, because these are high-paying, high-demand and high-impact jobs for the state of Arkansas, lifting up families and to a higher quality of life.

Kellams: There’s also, in Vision 2035, mention of growing faculty and facilities, 50 new tenure-track positions, 20 endowed chairs. This will take, I’m guessing, a combination of private and public investment.

Needy: So our strategic plan, Vision 2035, is in support of the campus’s plan, 150 Forward. And so the campus has identified areas of focus that they want to invest in that are, funding agencies want to support. We have a lot of expertise already on our campus. And so through initiatives on our campus, we are looking at where do we need to shift positions, shift faculty lines. So that’s one way to grow in these high-demand areas. We also are adding new faculty positions to our college to help grow and educate more engineers.

And so the idea of endowed positions, these are attractive, very coveted positions where they invest in the highest-achieving faculty that help us attract and retain faculty. Kyle, we have amazing faculty and staff and students here and we want to keep them because we invest very heavily in them. So these endowments that we can create, usually through private gift support, are really important for that success.

Kellams: 2035 can sound a long way away, but I guess if you’re in the middle of something like Vision 2035, it sounds somewhat close. I imagine there are metrics that you’ll have in line to see how it’s going with retaining interest in K-6, in getting more majors and getting more faculty.

Needy: Yes, absolutely. So let me share a couple of those that are kind of the highest level. And so related to growing the number of graduates, at the campus level, we have a goal of an 80% graduation rate. And right now we just hit a record of 73%. So we have a long way to go there to get to the 80%, but that through various initiatives with supporting students with assistance in academic advising, tutoring, career advising, getting them involved with experiential learning, such as internships, co-ops, research experiences, getting them involved in leadership positions, service learning and making sure that all of our students that graduate from the University of Arkansas have AI literacy or AI proficiency. This is going to be very, very important. So we will be tracking our progress on those metrics.

On the research side, the campus has a goal to complete $500 million in research expenditures annually. We’re just only above the 50% mark. And hitting that, the College of Engineering does a very large percentage of those research expenditures. And so in order to do this, like you said, we are going to need to hire more faculty, more staff, we’ll need more graduate students, we’re going to need more facilities.

And so on the south campus, a year ago in November, we had the grand opening for our multi-user silicon carbide facility, a one-of-a-kind facility that does research and will partner with industry in private-public partnerships and attract businesses here. So very excited about that. In 2021, we opened, again on the south part of our campus, the Civil Engineering Education and Research Center. This really, a structures lab that’s testing beams that you might see on bridges, etc., to test their viability, their safety, etc.

And we are in a capital campaign to raise another $25 million for the phase two of the Civil Engineering Education and Research Center to pull in the foundations piece of that, the geotechnical piece of that. And then also we do training for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. So in addition to training, you know, traditional college students, we are training working professionals and ARDOT and local Arkansas companies that are here in the state that are in the transportation industry. We are training their workers for the future. So more facilities, and we’re making some progress, but we will need more.

Kellams: In another nine years from now, it seems like Vision 2035 is one of those projects that will grow exponentially. If there’s buy-in early for facilities and faculty and interest, it will only grow upon itself as you near the end of that period.

Needy: Yeah, that’s a very astute observation. You know, we kind of talked about that we are in this foundation phase where engineers, we like strong foundations. We know a strong foundation allows you to build very, very high. So you’re absolutely right. In this foundation phase, you know, this includes many initiatives, including ensuring that we are utilizing all of the resources we already have in the most efficient and effective way, whether it’s people, whether it’s facilities, whether it’s dollars, you know, whatever, in the most efficient way. And so once we put that foundation in, once we get some of these buildings built, once we start hiring the faculty, it will take off exponentially in this expansion phase that we’re looking forward to.

What’s really, I think, important about this is, you know, in the state of Arkansas, we’re a relatively small state with 3.2 million people. We need to find ways to work together across the state, across institutions, across industry and say, “How can we make this state better?” And so I feel like the College of Engineering here at the land-grant institution, we have a lot of responsibility to reach out to everyone and figure out how can we help one another? Because we can do this together. We can’t do it alone. But I think together we have tremendous opportunity to help Arkansas and help Arkansans.

Kellams: Dean, thank you so much for your time.

Needy: You’re welcome.

Kim Needy is the dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas. Our conversation recorded last week. This is Ozarks at Large.

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