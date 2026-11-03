Washington County early voting ends with long lines, first-time voters

Early voter turnout in Benton and Washington counties outpaced the last midterm elections for the entire two-week period. Yesterday, it was the final day of early voting. In Washington County, only one polling site was open. Voters wrapped around the outside of the Washington County Courthouse Monday afternoon, waiting for their chance to vote.

That included Mohamoud Rahman and his wife, who became naturalized citizens recently and were voting for the first time. He says they spent time preparing to know what they would vote for before coming to the polls.

“We at least tried our best because we don’t know everybody. We also do not know the importance of each of these positions that we are voting for. So we did a little bit of information. We know some of the, you know, individuals that we are going to vote for. We consulted with family members. My daughter is studying law. She’s in graduate school, so she helped us at least, you know, figure out some of the candidates, what are their platforms? What do they stand for? So that’s our informed decision-making process.”

He says that people who are citizens who choose not to vote may feel like they are so tiny that their vote doesn’t matter.

“And I am going to admit that I also had that view for a long time because it felt like the individual votes do not matter, but they do as long as you are able to mobilize everybody, each individuals, they start forming a critical mass. So that’s what I think.

“And I think that everybody should take this not only as part of a responsibility, but also something that should be done in a functional democracy. It doesn’t really matter whom you choose or whom you support, what kind of political affiliation you are part of. If you don’t vote, your voice does not matter. So I think it’s an important thing to do.”

The polls are open tonight until 7:30 p.m. in Arkansas. This is Ozarks at Large.

Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.