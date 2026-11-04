Arkansas Advocate’s Andrew DeMillo breaks down the 2026 election results

Moore: Thank you so much for being with us on this day after Election Day. We are joined today right now by Andrew DeMillo. He’s the editor-in-chief of the Arkansas Advocate. Andrew, you’ve got big coffee in hand. You were only up until about 2 o’clock this morning working on election coverage. Thanks for being with us today.

DeMillo: Thank you. I think my body is about 95% caffeine right now.

Moore: Yeah. My percentage is probably pretty close to that as well. So Democrats had a huge success across the U.S. We did not see quite that sort of a massive success as we did across the rest of the U.S., but what are some top-line takeaways we have from what we saw on the national level, and looking at how that impacts the state level here in Arkansas?

DeMillo: Yeah. National level, I was talking to a colleague last night, and they were asking if I’d seen a midterm like this in my lifetime. And the closest comparison I could come to was the 1994 Republican Revolution, Clinton’s first term. And I think this even exceeds that, just in terms of the impact and just the reverberations that’s going to have.

Democrats taking control of the U.S. House, taking control of the Senate, that’s going to have major implications here in Arkansas, especially for the congressional delegation, where we’ve got the members of our delegation who are chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, House Intelligence Committee, who are going to be losing those posts. The big questions about what this is going to mean for the farm bill that Sen. John Boozman has worked on.

And Arkansas was not really part of this wave right now. The Republicans won the Senate race. They won the governor’s race. Second District right now has yet to be called. The Republican French Hill has a narrow lead over Chris Jones, so we’re keeping a close eye on that. But if he maintains that, he’ll basically have eked out a victory, and this will be the closest reelection challenge he’s ever faced.

But there was kind of what I’ve called a blue ripple in Arkansas, where there’s an impact that’s not going to get much national attention but is going to be as significant, especially when it comes to the state Legislature. Democrats broke the Republican supermajority on the state House, the 75 votes that are needed to pass most budget bills.

That’s going to have a major impact, making some significant gains in suburban Pulaski County and in Northwest Arkansas. That’s really going to have a lot of impact going well beyond this year. And it’s going to have an impact on Gov. Sanders as she begins her second term next year.

Moore: Let’s talk about some of those statewide races that we saw. We saw Republicans win across the board. One of the things that I noted last night in our coverage was, I remember four years ago when Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was running for election the first time, the polls closed at 7:30, and I think it was maybe 7:30 the AP called the governor’s race. This year, it wasn’t until 10 o’clock, maybe later than that. So we did see wins on the Republican side, but they were certainly more contested this year than in previous elections.

DeMillo: Yeah, that’s certainly the case. The governor still had a healthy margin here. It was more narrow than what we saw four years ago, which is really interesting considering the fact that she didn’t really face a serious challenge from Democratic Sen. Fred Love. He hardly raised any money and did not seem to be as aggressive of a challenge as we saw four years ago, when Chris Jones ran against her in the governor’s race.

Plus, you had Colt Shelby running as a Libertarian candidate, and he got almost 8% of the vote, which is a very good showing for Libertarians here. But the fact that the governor got almost 54% of the vote in an election that really was a rebuke of President Trump, who she was White House press secretary for, is really interesting.

Though I think it does show that she may be in a more precarious position next year in the legislative session, especially when you look at the margins in the Legislature now, where she may not be able to go as far to the right on some things as her instinct would be to, and may have to find some ways to work with Democrats on some pretty significant issues.

Moore: Other statewide things that we saw on the ballot this year were four issues. Issue 1, Issue 2 and Issue 4 all passed. Issue 3 at this point does not seem to be likely to be passing. Supporters spent more than $2 million to try and get Issue 3 across the finish line. Doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

DeMillo: I’ve written heading into this that this was going to be the vote that was going to reveal the most about Arkansas politics. You had a bipartisan coalition in favor of it. You had Clarke Tucker, who’s a Democrat from Little Rock, and Bart Hester, who’s Republican Senate president, who teamed up in an ad talking about how this was something that could appeal to both progressives and conservatives. You had big money behind it. You had the business lobby behind it. Normally those ingredients would mean it would be a slam dunk.

And instead it really kind of ran into a populist sentiment that we saw and a kind of anti-establishment sentiment that we saw running through a lot of other races here as well as nationwide. I think it got tangled up in some of the opposition that we’ve seen over issues like data centers and pushback that there’s been over the Generating Arkansas Jobs Act, and just concerns overall about the state’s approach on economic development incentives.

And you had this kind of bipartisan coalition in favor of it, but you also had folks on the right and left who were kind of united on this in the opposition. And I think this is going to be really interesting heading into next year, because I think this kind of shows where some of the fault lines may be on some issues that go beyond just this narrow proposal. And again, it’s kind of like what we talked about with the Legislature. This is not going to get much national attention, but I think the implications are going to be pretty big here.

Moore: Thinking about the state Legislature, we saw Democrats flip at least 10 seats in the state Legislature. That means that there’s no longer a supermajority in the House. We saw one Senate seat that was flipped as well. Again, these are not things you’re going to be seeing on cable news, but these are impactful.

DeMillo: Yeah. And this is significant because nearly every appropriations bill takes at least 75 votes to pass in the House. This gives Democrats leverage that they really haven’t had in some years here. And when you look at what’s going to be on the agenda for the Legislature next year, namely the future of Medicaid expansion and what to do to continue covering hundreds of thousands of low-income people who otherwise would lose coverage, I think you’re going to see some areas where Republicans and Democrats are going to have to cut some deals and are going to have to figure out ways to work together.

And also, it’ll be interesting to see how this spills out into other major issues we see next year: prison overcrowding. The governor had already faced resistance in a Legislature that was overwhelmingly Republican on the Franklin County prison proposal. Now that you have Democrats with not insignificant numbers now, along with Republicans who had expressed resistance to the Franklin County proposal, what is that going to mean in terms of plans of addressing that?

And overall education, what does this mean for the school voucher program? Is this going to lead to any more restrictions or efforts to kind of scale it back in some way? So I think it creates a very interesting political dynamic that I think we’re still just trying to get our arms around right now.

Moore: When we think about the 2025 general session, this was a time when Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, essentially whatever she wanted to pass, whatever she wanted to bring to the table, it happened. I don’t think that’s going to be the case in the 2027 general session. Where do you think priorities are shifting? Where do you think priorities are going to go when we look at the results of this November election into the 2027 general session?

DeMillo: I think there’s going to be a big focus on addressing things like health care. I think there’s going to be a big focus on trying to figure out what the state can do in terms of addressing affordability. If you look at the polling, that’s where a lot of the concerns were for voters. Nationwide, inflation was a major concern. So I think there’s going to be efforts from parties on both sides to figure out ways to address those.

You have to remember that they’re still having a majority in the Legislature. There’s still a lot that Republicans can do. I don’t know if this is going to clamp down some of the kind of the culture wars fights that we’ve seen in the Legislature, so legislation dealing with things like the LGBTQ community, restrictions on books and what’s taught in schools. But it does seem like this election at least showed that the concern is a lot more pocketbook issues. So I think that’s where you’re going to see chances for both parties maybe to work together, or at least where you’re going to see a lot of the discussion happening.

But I really do think that Medicaid expansion is really going to overshadow a lot of this, because you have to remember, Medicaid expansion passed here from Democrats and Republicans working together. And it’s kind of a similar dynamic now that may dominate this discussion, dominate these negotiations on what to do next.

Moore: Well, Andrew DeMillo, we appreciate your time. You can keep up with all of your great reporting, lots and lots of stuff that you guys have covered just in the last 24 hours. Head over to arkansasadvocate.com to keep up with all of that. Andrew, thank you so much for your time today.

DeMillo: Appreciate it. Thank you.

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