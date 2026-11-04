Northwest Arkansas voters explain why they showed up on Election Day

Voters turned out in force across Northwest Arkansas yesterday, with Benton County processing 26,000 ballots and Washington processing 27,000. People cited immigration, leadership change and cost of living as major reasons for casting their ballots. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth brings us this postcard.

Weber: I’m Sharon Weber. I’m one of the supervisors here at the Vogel Building. Yeah, we’ve had a great turnout. People are really super excited about the election, and we’re excited for that. We’ve had a great number of first-time voters coming in. We’ve had nearly 70 first-time voters come in, 18-, 19-year-olds and also first-time citizens. So I’m so excited to see young people get excited about the privilege of voting.

Wolf: Hi, my name is Meg Wolf. I’m a high school page, so I volunteer. I help people check in so that they can cast their ballot.

Caruth: All right. And what grade are you in?

Wolf: I’m a senior at Bentonville High School.

Caruth: Nice. And so what sort of inspired you to become a page and to do this?

Wolf: Well, I saw that it was an opportunity for high schoolers to come witness the election process. And I first did it in the 2024 general election, and I thought it was a really cool experience that helped me trust American democracy better.

First of all, I was seeing just how thorough it is. People’s identities are verified with an ID, and it’s very clear that they can only vote once. And then people are very kind and they’re very civil. And it’s nice to see people of both parties united, because you don’t know what party someone is when they come in to vote. You don’t know how they’re going to cast their ballot, but they’re just participating in our democracy.

Well, I think I’ll definitely be more confident when I do go to cast a ballot, because I know exactly what’s going to happen. But I also know that the people doing the job to help me vote are human, and they’re really going to try and help me cast my ballot if I’m eligible. So that makes me feel a lot better. So I have a lot more trust in the system.

Merriman: Hi, I am Carly Merriman, and we just live in Lowell over here. We came out to vote today to just make sure we use our right to have the people we want to support, the issues that we feel like are important to us. I know people say it doesn’t matter because their vote really doesn’t go that far, but it does.

And I used to teach high school girls about, it’s important to vote because your voice matters, no matter if you’re small or not. It does matter. Like, yes, there’s probably thousands of people that vote, like hundreds of thousands and stuff like that. But our votes still matter. And it still matters that you’re making the small choice to do something to make a change. Because if you don’t, then you’re not making a change at all.

Aggus: My name is Andrew Aggus, A-G-G-U-S, and I live in Lowell. I vote in every election, so this was no different. I vote in every primary, every little thing there is to vote on. So that’s why I’m out here. Nothing super specific.

I felt like some of the local elections this year were bigger than the state elections, at least for Lowell. I feel like the mayor race, especially in Lowell, was something that there’s been a lot of campaigning on both sides. So I thought that was something to be important to come out and vote on. I think it’s my patriotic duty as an American to get out here and make my voice heard, and the best way that one can.

Cesar: My name is Cesar. I live in Springdale, a couple minutes away. You think that you’re just a number? I think in the long run, if the younger crowd comes in here, makes their voice heard, I think it’s going to make a good long-term impact, for sure.

Stephanie: Yeah, I’m Stephanie. I live in Fayetteville right now, but I’m from Benton County, and I want to vote so that my baby has a better future, and everything going on. I just want better every day, honestly.

I work in health care, so health care is a big thing. I think it’s a big priority for a lot of us. I want to see that to be better. Also, immigration is a big thing as well. I think the rising cost of things as well is affecting a lot of us. So that’s a big issue.

Roseberry: I’m Tucker Roseberry. I’m a student here in Fayetteville. I’m hoping to see Hallie Shoffner win. I’m hoping to see, especially, against Issue 2 as well.

For Issue 2 specifically, I feel like people got shot on Dickson Street on Halloween, and that’s super close to where I live. And that’s where I spend my time out. And I think it’s just, the more limitations we have in place, just the safer we get overall. So I don’t know. I’m not completely against gun rights and owning guns, but I think there are definitely steps that we need to take to make our country safer.

Julia: Julia, and I live here in Fayetteville. We just wanted to make sure that we exercise our right here in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and just for a better future. I have three girls, and I want to make sure I’m doing right by them and right by everybody else as well.

I wouldn’t say there was one particular issue on the ballot for me. I would just say just the general atmosphere of today, the world that we live in today, is concerning. And I want to make sure that I’m doing my part to affect what’s happening locally. To me, it’s not cute to not vote. So I think even if it’s the last day and it’s raining and it’s about to be when the polls are closing, just get out and do it.

“Thank you for voting.”

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