Spooky Lake Month creator Geo Rutherford on the weird world of lakes

We’re not just through Halloween, we’re not just through the election. We’re also through another Spooky Lake Month. Every October, Geo Rutherford , artist, author and TikTok creator, shares real facts about bizarre aquatic phenomena with millions of fans across social media platforms. We’re talking scientific oddities, sunken towns and shipwrecks.

The TikTok series birthed her bestselling books, “Spooky Lakes” and “Spooky Rivers.” Nov. 10, she’ll be at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the True Lit: Fayetteville Literary Festival. She says her interest in “haunted hydrology” began when she worked on her master’s thesis about Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes.

Rutherford: It gave me this appreciation for how terrifying the lake is, because it was also in the middle of the winter, and the beach transforms over the course of the winter because of the ice. And that kind of is where I started. It was just going to the beach and spending time with Lake Michigan and gaining an appreciation for how wild she is.

Kellams: And once you start exploring, and once you read a book like “Spooky Lakes: 25 Strange and Mysterious Lakes That Dot Our Planet,” there is some frightening phenomena under the water.

Rutherford: There’s something about lakes. They hold on to stuff, because they’re not ever moving the way that rivers are. Their chemistry changes. The water quality changes. You get salty lakes. You have acidic lakes, you have boiling lakes. There’s just so many different types of lakes that transform and hide things.

You don’t get as many shipwrecks that stay intact in rivers because of the ever-moving water. But you get shipwrecks that are underneath lakes that have been there for over 100 years, more than 100 years. I’m thinking about Lake Superior. So it’s kind of fascinating. There is something about lakes that just, I think, really, truly engages our fear of the unknown in a really great way.

Kellams: There’s one of the lakes profiled in “Spooky Lakes.” It’s in Tanzania. I don’t know if I’m going to pronounce it right. Natron?

Rutherford: Natron.

Kellams: Yes. OK, Natron.

Rutherford: Yeah. Lake Natron. That’s always one I come back to, because it’s such a perfect example of a spooky lake.

Kellams: For people who haven’t been to Tanzania and don’t know about the lake, what makes it so spooky?

Rutherford: So it’s truly a unique lake. There’s not that many lakes in the world that are one of a kind, chemistry-wise. And Lake Natron, because it’s near a strange volcano. There’s a volcano right next to it called Ol Doinyo Lengai, which has strange white lava. It’s the coolest lava in the world. And it has more baking soda than most, the compound that makes up baking soda, in it. And so the lake itself is extremely base. It’s not acidic, it’s base, and it has a high concentration of natron salts.

So if you died there, or the many animals that are found along the shores that have died there, get preserved through being perfectly dried out. The same way that the Egyptians used to collect natron salt from the edges of the Nile and use that to preserve mummies. It’s the same exact process, but in an extreme environment. And so it’s known as the lake that can mummify anything that falls into it, because it essentially preserves them through this drying-out process. So it’s kind of a fascinating lake.

You wouldn’t die if you got into it. That’s kind of something that I... I don’t like clickbait on the internet. There’s a lot of videos that say you’re gonna die if you fall in. You’re not gonna die. It’s gonna be salty. If you have a cut on your foot, then it’s gonna hurt. But it’s mostly that it would preserve your corpse, which is also fascinating.

Kellams: OK, so I’m not gonna die. It still sounds frightening, though, I have to admit.

Rutherford: Yeah. Oh, and it looks... You should look at pictures of it, everybody. It’s the most craziest-looking lake on the world, because it has the salt-loving algae and bacteria and all of those amazing brine shrimp. So it turns neon pink and bright red. And it has millions of flamingos that show up at it every year to feast on the brine shrimp that live there. So it’s such a fascinating lake.

Kellams: There were “Spooky Lakes,” then “Spooky Rivers.” You mentioned that lakes are still. Rivers carve their way through the planet. So are there sort of different spooky characteristics or phenomenon that are more common to rivers than lakes?

Rutherford: Oh yeah, for sure. With the “Spooky Rivers” book, I had to really narrow down which horrible flood I wanted to talk about, because there’s so many crazy river floods that happen. And I’d say that rivers in general, at least in the book, when I started working on that book, I didn’t realize how many rapids I was going to be painting. And I got really good at a style of painting waves and rapids. That was really fun to kind of hone in for that book.

So yeah, I definitely feel like the spooky aspect of rivers ends up coming down to their destructive quality. There’s obviously other situations in the book as well. We have the Pripyat River near the Chernobyl nuclear plant that still has radioactive sediment at the bottom. We have the deepest river in the world, which is the Congo River in Africa. It’s over 700 feet deep. So there’s definitely some natural nature qualities, but then there’s also just a lot of destruction when it comes to water.

Kellams: Are you a scuba diver?

Rutherford: Absolutely not. No. My sister would love it if I got my license, because she has perfected the scuba diving thing, and I’m terrified. But I am doing “Spooky Seas” next. That’s what I’m working on starting next month. And I’m tempted to get the diving license for that, because that would be a really fun way to go around the world and see some of these spots I’m going to include in the book.

Kellams: I imagine for all the spooky characteristics we do know about lakes, rivers and that you’re going to find out about seas, there are still others we don’t know.

Rutherford: It’s interesting because at this point, it’s six years in, and I love a good mystery like everybody else does. And there are quite a few mysteries that kind of are within these different stories that I talk about. But sometimes I feel like we’re moving towards a world that has less mystery, which is kind of a little sad.

But I guess it just depends on how much you know about any given subject. Because if you know a lot about something, then the mystery is kind of diminishing as you gain knowledge. But if you don’t know anything about lakes and you don’t know anything about rivers, then everything I tell you is going to be crazy and mysterious. So I think it just depends on the audience.

Kellams: Well, I think there’s also that element of surprise. If you don’t know something about an electrified lake or a lake near a volcano, I think it’s still fun to be surprised that, oh, this is on the planet I live on that I thought I knew all the weird stuff about. We don’t even come close.

Rutherford: Definitely. Yeah, that’s definitely where I feel like I come in. As the creator of these things, I see a little less mystery in a lot of them, or it’s not surprising anymore. Like, “Oh wow, another town was flooded by a reservoir, and now there’s a city underneath the water.” Like, oh, that’s happened a thousand times across the planet. It is a non-shocking fact to me now.

But if you’ve never heard of that and you didn’t know that there are cities that end up getting subsumed by these reservoirs built by man, then that’s going to be kind of shocking.

Kellams: I also want to ask you about, I think it’s a lake in Russia. And again, I’ve got a reader’s vocabulary. Baikal?

Rutherford: Yeah. Baikal.

Kellams: OK. Lake Baikal is its own kind of lake, isn’t it?

Rutherford: It is one of a kind. Truly, truly. I always come back to Lake Baikal. OK, let me tell you about Lake Baikal, because it’s the lake that I got my very first super viral video from. And I feel like I’ve been consistently making videos about Baikal for years now. And there’s always something new that I want to talk about. There’s always something interesting that I haven’t told my audiences about.

It is the oldest and the deepest lake in the world, and it has over 1,800 endemic species, which means that these animals can be found nowhere else on Earth, because they’ve been evolving and adapting to that environment for 25 million years or more. And so it’s just the most fascinating biologically, but it also has some wonderful spooky Russian history. And it’s pretty isolated in the middle of this mountainous region in Siberia. And it’s just a fascinating, strange lake by far.

Kellams: I imagine when you go to places, like you’re going to come to True Lit Festival at Fayetteville Public Library, inevitably people, wherever you are visiting, will tell you, “Oh, let me tell you about this lake or this river.”

Rutherford: Oh, definitely. You should see my inbox. My TikTok and my Instagram inbox is literally just full of recommendations and bodies of water that people live near.

Kellams: And that can be helpful, because then they’ll know something that you wouldn’t get from a cursory Google search.

Rutherford: And I know about your guys’ lake. You guys have that reservoir. What’s it called? Bear... Beaver Lake?

Kellams: Beaver Lake.

Rutherford: Yeah. So I know about Beaver Lake because last time I was in Bentonville, everybody was telling me about Beaver Lake, this reservoir that flooded a town.

Kellams: Yes, yes. And really built the economy here. And of course there is those sunken... Monte Ne is at the bottom of Beaver Lake, and I’m not surprised that you were told over and over about that.

Rutherford: Yeah. I did look it up, though, and there are some good images of it. So it kind of puts it in the running for that conversation of, if you’re going to talk about a reservoir and a flooded city, then you have to pick and choose based on what visuals you have to go off of.

Kellams: When you get down to it, and you think about biology and hydrology and geology, there are probably no boring lakes or boring rivers. There are some that are more spectacular or more weird than others, but none of them are boring.

Rutherford: No. Definitely not. Especially when you really start to dig into the interesting things that a lot of lakes have, just in their critters or in the depths, in the sediment. Are they salty? I just want to know all of those kinds of details about all the lakes of the world.

Geo Rutherford is the creator of the TikTok series Spooky Lake Month, and she’s the author of the books “Spooky Lakes” and “Spooky Rivers” and the forthcoming “Spooky Seas.” She’ll discuss spooky waterways at True Lit: Fayetteville Literary Festival Tuesday night, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. You can find the entire True Lit schedule at faylib.org . That’s F-A-Y-L-I-B, faylib.org. And you can find out more about Geo at georutherford.com .

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