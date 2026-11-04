Time for Three talks curiosity, history with Walton Arts Center

There is a strong bond between the Grammy- and Emmy-winning trio Time for Three and Fayetteville. Time for Three made its Arkansas debut in January 2012 at Walton Arts Center, and they’ve returned often for performances since. They’re back on Tuesday night at Walton Arts Center.

The ensemble is a genre-welcoming trio, equally at home performing Brahms, Bach, Jennifer Higdon, Leonard Cohen or Guns N’ Roses. Recently, two-thirds of Time for Three, bassist Ranaan Meyer and violinist Nick Kendall, discussed their approach to music and their curiosity.

Meyer: Lately, more than ever, one of the things that we’ve been messaging when we do workshops with the next generation of musicians is that curiosity is like oxygen to musicians. And it’s kind of like one of the biggest compliments. You’re probably not even intending this, but you’re giving us a huge compliment right now because, being a musician, it’s the way it differs from being an athlete. And we love sports and thrive off of that. But there is usually typically a journey that ends on a professional level as an athlete.

And I just always have been really fascinated with that because as a musician, the people that we know for the most part are doing this until their last breath. It becomes a calling to many. But how do you sustain that? How do you go through life and actually make that practical? To me, it’s about always staying curious and honestly compounding that over time, because then it just becomes more and more fulfilling.

I’ll say working with Nick and Charles is a dream come true because I’m surrounded amongst some of the most curious individuals that I’ve ever met.

Kellams: I think to your repertoire, and there’s all of these different avenues, including this most recent project that unites you and others with Emily Dickinson. How did that come about?

Kendall: Well, that was through the great Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts, who over the past several years has become such kindred spirits with Time for Three. Besides being this weird group of two violins and upright bass, and we vocalize, we sing, he would come to our shows. He’d really study us. He was curious himself. And when we asked him to think of writing something for us, he wrote us our concerto, which we’ve played now around the world over 100 times with different orchestras.

Through that process, he really got to understand what kind of energy we were capable of, kind of playing, how we approached music. And at the same time, he was working with Joyce DiDonato at the Met on his production of “The Hours,” his opera “The Hours.” Both Joyce and Time for Three were sort of looking to him for more music.

And he had always envisioned wanting to set music to Emily Dickinson. But not Emily like I sort of had a perception of her in high school, which was like this quiet poet in her room. He wanted to amplify her creativity and imagination, her explosive writing and imagination. And he thought that with the vulnerability, the high-octane playing and energy from Time for Three and, of course, the powerful singing of Joyce, that this could come alive.

And so he wrote a whole song cycle, 24-part theatrical song cycle, that we recorded a whole album and are now touring it all around the world. It’s been amazing. It’s really been amazing.

Kellams: Your performance at Walton Arts Center in early November is the trio together. And there are these services now that allow you to follow a band and see what’s on their playlist, what they have maybe been performing at previous shows. I don’t like that, especially with someone like Time for Three, because I want to be surprised. I want to be genuinely wondering what I’m going to hear. And I wonder, would you rather have an audience come in saying, “Oh, I think they’re going to do this,” or let’s just let the show happen?

Meyer: Well, that’s amazing. I think one of the things that’s so cool about maybe a first-time listener for Time is this unknown. Usually what happens, if we do meet someone afterwards, we usually like to come out and sign some CDs and meet everybody and celebrate the experience, because we really feel like it’s a shared experience with all the people that are in the audience. The first-time goers, they usually say, “I had no idea what to expect.”

We do play string instruments, so sometimes there’s a bit of a stigma of what that means. We’re cut from the cloth and the tradition of classical music, and we’re enriched by that. But we’re also, speaking of curiosity, very curious about all of these other genres that exist. And we’ve brought that into the mix of what has become the DNA of Time for Three.

For instance, Charles blues, Nick hip-hop, me jazz, and bringing that as, OK, well, we speak the language of classical music. Yes, that’s our fluency. But we’re very interested in these outer perimeters. And we love to jump forward and be progressive.

And so there’s a bit of letting-your-hair-down energy, this kind of rock band mentality, bringing, humbly speaking, this virtuosity of classical music, which is this really fast race car energy, with this freedom of improvisation and the connection, really the connection between Nick, Charles and myself on stage. So yeah, a little undescribable.

But I often describe it as something that is a little separated out from the genre of music, which is like the chef. When you go to a kitchen and you’re not exactly sure what cuisine, but you’ve heard some things like, “You got to go to this restaurant,” and like, “OK, what dish should I get? Is it Italian? Is it Mexican?” “No, no, no, no, no. You just go. Trust me, this chef is going to give you an experience. It’s not going to be the same as the next experience or the previous. You just have to check it out.”

Kellams: Saying that I want people to be surprised when they go there, I do want to reference a video that’s on your YouTube channel, the Time for Three YouTube channel. It’s recorded in San Antonio during a sound check, and it’s Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.”

(Clip of Time for Three performing “Stand by Me”)

And it’s goosebump-inducing.

Kendall: Well, thanks, Ben. That was one of those moments that you can’t really recreate with just us doing sound check. Our tour manager was... I think we were filming content because every group and every band does that to promote themselves to audiences. But I think it just turned into one of those random moments that really read well over the screen. And I think we just posted it like, “Hey, we just did a sound check,” and we had no idea how the machine or the beast of the internet would take to it. And it did kind of take off.

And I think it does in a lot of ways show what Time for Three is, because even though we are performing a super famous song, there’s a way that we approach it that is very much kind of the opposite of the instrument that you see us playing. I think another component of Time for Three is we’re constantly using these instruments, which are so branded in a way that means tradition in the past. But the way we use our instruments to spin our sound, we are always using music to transmit a vibe, to transmit a feeling.

And I think in that video, Ranaan and I, it’s kind of like the notes we don’t play and contribute to the vibe of the song that really kind of hits. And I think that’s what sparks. And I think that’s what people are going to find in our live shows, that it’s incredibly present and in the moment. And like Ranaan was saying, the generosity of spirit between the three of us, but then with the audience, that’s what we live to do, is to make each other feel something and our audience feel something.

Kellams: That’s what’s better about on stage than in a studio. Not that there’s anything wrong with a studio.

Kendall: 100%. I mean, listening to a record or being at a live show should be understood as being two completely different experiences. And I’m kind of excited that there’s a whole bunch of great movies coming out in theatrical releases because, since the pandemic, the theaters have really suffered that communal experience of watching a film together. It’s very, very different than watching on your laptop or on your phone by yourself, than to experience something as a community.

And live concerts, I mean, we’re biased, but Time for Three, I think the community experience with us is very, very powerful and very different than the records we put out, which we put a ton of effort into making. But yeah, for sure.

Kellams: Ranaan Meyer, bass, and Nick Kendall, violin, are two-thirds of the Grammy- and Emmy-winning trio Time for Three. The ensemble will be on stage at Walton Arts Center Tuesday night as part of the venue’s 10x10 series. I mentioned earlier the trio has a more-than-12-year history with Walton Arts Center, and before our conversation ended, Nick asked if they could talk a little bit more about that relationship.

Kendall: For those of you who do not know that, speaking of videos like “Stand by Me” that gave us sort of a boost in visibility in our careers, speaking of Leonard Bernstein when he was the assistant conductor of the New York Phil, and the conductor couldn’t make it for New York Phil, and Leonard Bernstein got his big break. Well, we had one of those moments years back in 2004, July 31, when a couple of the members from the Philadelphia Orchestra from Time for Three were asked to sort of save the day by Peter Lane, because the Philadelphia Orchestra was about to play Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with full choir.

There were 5,000 people at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia waiting and getting restless because the lights wouldn’t go on, which meant the orchestra members couldn’t read their music. So Peter and the staff of the Philadelphia Orchestra asked if anybody would be willing to go out to center stage and perform. And fortunately, Time for Three was able to, because we had our music memorized, and some of the other orchestra members were a little concerned about trying to do things that weren’t fully scripted.

So he went out. And as gracious as he is, I mean, this is a guy, we meet people and presenters and CEOs from performing arts centers all over the world, and Peter is second to none. He is just one of these guys with charisma, with swagger. He’s cool. I think it’s because he’s a bass player. I think that’s the real reason why. Yes. He’s amazing. He’s full of love, full of heart. He does everything for the right reasons.

And he went out there and he said, “Look, bad news. Philadelphia Orchestra can’t play because we’re having a little bit of a power outage from this thunderstorm that’s going on. Good news, we have a few musicians that want to come out and make a little music for you. We have no microphone. We only have one little sort of breaker light. So if you can be as quiet as a pin dropping, then they will perform.”

The audience was amazing. Time for Three went out, performed. Audience loved it. We played a second set. That was the show, and the next day it was raining opportunities for Time for Three, and really a career was born.

So we hold Peter Lane as that guy that gave us our break, as the man who said, “All right, these guys can stand up to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, for 5,000 people.” And then even after all of that, he became our buddy, and he took us out for lunch, and he helped us as an ally. And he was just like, “I want to see you guys succeed.” And now 25 years later, we have this beautiful friendship, which is worth more than anything in the world.

So every time we think about Fayetteville, Walton Arts Center, we think about Peter Lane and everybody that he works with and all the supporters down there. It’s an extraordinary place to come and make music.

Time for Three will be back at Walton Arts Center Tuesday night for part of the 10x10 series.

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