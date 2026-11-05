‘Black Farm Boys’ author on the forgotten New Farmers of America

In the early 20th century, a youth agricultural and leadership organization was founded. For three decades, the group saw its annual membership grow to more than 55,000 active members across 18 state associations of local chapters. Those state associations were deeply connected to the state’s land-grant institutions, and today, a generation of unlikely farmers, agrarians and college professors point to this organization as a catalyst for their interest in ag.

If you thought I was describing FFA, you would be wrong. The organization is called the New Farmers of America, the first youth organization in the United States exclusively for Black farm boys studying vocational agriculture at public high schools across the South between 1935 and 1965.

Bobby J. Smith II is the author of “ Black Farm Boys ,” a book that shares the untold story of this nearly forgotten organization. Smith is also the speaker for the University of Arkansas Department of History Kennedy Lecture on Nov. 19.

Smith is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University who studied agricultural economics himself. He says he first heard about New Farmers of America when his sister, an agronomy major at PVAMU, was in their mother’s garage digging through some bins from college.

Smith: And she was going through old texts from her agronomy classes and her dairy science classes and from her ag education classes. And then she ended up stumbling upon these two rare out-of-print books. So she’s going through these bins, and then she discovers these two books. And the books are about the New Farmers of America. At the time, I knew nothing about this organization.

So she sees these books and she’s immediately captivated by the books, because she’s almost transported back to her college days when she first encountered these books. So I googled the books and I look into them and I learned more about this New Farmers of America organization.

And what’s happening is, then after I do this Google search, I’m fascinated by the history of this organization. And now I understand why my sister is sending it to me, because she ends our text thread saying, “You know, these books would be good in your hands.” So I asked her to send them to me.

Moore: So catch us up to speed on what the New Farmers of America was and what kind of the goals were of the organization.

Smith: So the New Farmers of America was the first, was the nation’s first national organization for Black farm boys or rural Black boys who were studying vocational ag at segregated public high schools in the South. Each state had its own, so it existed across 18 states, as far north as New Jersey.

The New Farmers of America is this high school-based organization designed as a way to promote agriculture and farming careers among rural Black boys, particularly in the South and as far north as New Jersey.

For 30 years, the organization was the preeminent organization in rural Black communities, where they would do anything from father-son banquets. They would do livestock shows, they would do continuing education for farmers. They would do their own farm projects. They would do a number of things. They had national conferences, state conferences, local conferences, fairs, everything.

And again, all of it was designed around producing this next generation or new generation of young Black boys who would then graduate from high school and hopefully go into agricultural careers or actually become farmers.

For those who are familiar with the Future Farmers of America, they existed around the same time as the Future Farmers of America, FFA, but they were not developed as a response per se to the FFA, although in the South, the FFA was segregated. So Black boys could not be a part of the Future Farmers of America, because it wasn’t present at segregated Black high schools.

But the New Farmers of America has its own history, and I want to just situate that, because while they are familiar in structure to the FFA, they have an entirely different kind of history. And that’s what the NFA was.

Moore: So you mentioned the two books that your sister found in the bin. You were shocked by the lack of scholarship on this organization. And the book lays out this paradox that the NFA was a very significant organization, and it was also nearly totally absent from historical memory.

Smith: Yeah. I mean, even to this day, every time I talk about the book or share with people, I’m still grappling with that. So the Google search happens after my sister, so my sister texted me, and then about a few weeks later, she sends me the books. Or actually, I go to Texas for a trip and she gives me the books.

So I get the book, she sends me the books and I get them, and then I’m going through them and I’m Google searching. I’m like, where is the literature? I’m a scholar. I’m an academic. So I’m looking for research. Like, why?

So the NFA existed for 30 years, had an annual membership of over 55,000 Black boys across 18 states. And not just a membership, an annual membership. So every single year, at least after 1945, the NFA had 55,000, or at least between 50 to 55,000 active members.

So the organization of this magnitude, tens of thousands of Black boys as part of the organization, and there’s no sustained research on the organization in any discipline. Social history departments aren’t talking about it. Education departments are talking about it. Ag, College of Agriculture is not talking about it. So it’s like UAPB, they’re not talking about it. Places like University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, are not talking about it.

So for me, I’m like, how is this organization so important, and yet no one has taken them up in any sustained ways? And that paradox troubles me, because this organization is so important. But again, and what they could offer us, lessons today, we don’t know about. But also, even knowing that this history existed also provides us with a deeper understanding of Black people’s historical relationships with farming, with food production, with agricultural science.

So for me, throughout the book as I’m writing, I’m grappling with this while also trying to celebrate the organization, because it is a paradox in that while we don’t know about them, but also what is it that we don’t know about them?

So in the book, what I’m trying to do, or what I’m attempting to do, is really find a way to celebrate the significance of the organization while also finding a way to make sense of its disappearance and what we don’t know by its disappearance.

Moore: Have you been able to track down people who were former members?

Smith: So Dr. Parks is literally a mentor of mine. I’ve been knowing Dr. Parks since 2005, when I was a high school student, but I never knew this. So I met Dr. Parks in 2005. Seventeen years later, in 2022, I first learned of his participation from the New Farmers of America.

And I bring all this up because I didn’t know how close I was to the organization until I learned about Dr. Parks’ relationship to it, and how the NFA was the reason why he ended up becoming a professor of agricultural economics at Prairie View.

So he said the reason why he also wanted to be a teacher was because the NFA taught him the importance of giving back to your communities. So he wanted to be a professor to then create a new generation of professors like me, young Black boys like me, who would take up ag and food systems research as their career.

So learning about Dr. Parks’ participation in the NFA really changed how I approach the project, because then I started to actually locate myself within the lineage and the ancestry of the New Farmers of America in ways I never thought of.

So I met him. I ended up meeting another one of my professors who also was a part of it. I met a number of people, former alumni from Prairie View, who were a part of it across Texas. I also met one of the last living Black ag teachers, who was subject of Chapter 4 of the book.

So it really was the experience of learning about, discovering these books, discovering the NFA in that way, and then building on what those two books were doing.

Moore: Your book also speaks in opposition to the harmful stereotypes of agriculture and farming in Black communities. You are bringing forward this idea of the young Black youth farm movement.

Can you talk a little bit about the empowerment idea, this idea that what was once done to our ancestors as punishment, or done as a way that they didn’t have an opportunity to choose to do this, now this new generation is doing it not just willingly, but profiting from it?

Smith: Yeah. So what made the New Farmers of America able to empower these young Black boys was that they did not appear out of thin air. The New Farmers of America doesn’t just show up in 1935, seven years after the founding of the national FFA.

So most times when people even learn about the New Farmers of America, it’s often through the timeline of the FFA. So the FFA is founded as a national organization in 1928. Seven years later, the NFA is founded. And then 1965, the two organizations merged together. Want to talk about that right now. But the merger happens there and they come together. So that’s usually the history that people learn about the FFA.

But in order to empower the Black boys, NFA was actually part of what I call the Black youth farm movement that started as early as the 1870s. And the Black youth farm movement starts with the development of these land-grant institutions devoted to the study of agriculture for African Americans, African American communities at the time.

So these institutions become really, really important, not only in educating young Black people or Black people who want to get educations in ag, in agriculture and other related sciences, but also in producing teachers who will then go out into these communities and then teach students all of this information and then continue on.

So the first phase of the Black youth farm movement is the development of these land-grant institutions for Black people through what was called the Morrill Act of 1890. And then you have the 4-H, which comes with the second part of this conversation, through the Cooperative Extension Service, the Smith-Lever Act of 1914.

So the Black youth farm movement, second phase, is the development of this 4-H organization. One of the first times we see some of these community-based youth clubs around this idea of livestock shows and farming as a way of life, or farming as a viable choice to create a life for your community.

Deeply gendered, of course, to girls who are assumed to become homemakers, and then boys were assumed to become farmers or producers and things like that. But we do know on the farm, those roles were very much so ruptured and disrupted. In fact, women farmed and men cooked, and all kinds of things happened on the farm.

But 4-H was also deeply segregated, also the same way in which segregation happened with the land grants, between the predominantly white land grants and then also the Black land grants.

I bring all this up because the first phase, development of institutions designed to train Black people in ag education at the college level. The second phase is the development of these community-based organizations around 4-H, Black 4-H, that was then connected to these institutions.

And the third phase of this movement is when they take the idea of what’s being taught at the land grants and being taught in community and catapulting it, or transferring it, into the high school level. So there’s this high school movement around ag clubs and ag farm clubs that are essentially built into the curriculum of ag education at these high schools.

So I bring all this up because the NFA emerges a part of that third phase of the Black youth farm movement. So by the time the NFA comes on the scene, they have at least decades of research and curriculum and community-based knowledge that essentially allows them to develop this organization that is connected to all of this.

So the children who are joining the NFA, the boys, they’ve already learned about agriculture through 4-H. They’ve already learned about it through these clubs. So for them, the NFA showed them that there’s actually a way to connect this to education and to careers.

So it’s one thing to learn how to farm. It’s one thing to learn how to produce and live on a farm. It’s another thing to see yourself using farming as a career, or career pathways through farming.

And that’s how they were able to empower these boys, that yes, you know how to farm. Yes, you know how to do all this stuff on your farm. But there’s something around scientific agriculture and the careers around scientific ag. And that’s really how the NFA was able to empower these boys, is that they built the organization on pre-existing knowledge.

Moore: Yeah, it’s a bit of a missing middle here, right? You’ve got the higher education element of it. You’ve got the community youth element of it, and you’re connecting the dots between the two to say, you know how to do this. There are people who are experts in it at the academic, the higher education level. You too can reach that level as well, right?

Smith: Right. Yep.

Moore: As we start to wrap up here, as you think back on your research and your writing of this book, what anecdote or piece of history stays with you, is just stuck in your brain, that you just can’t let go of?

Smith: I think for me, what I can’t let go of with the book is, I mean, there’s at least two things. One thing I just can’t let go is how much we don’t know about this organization, while I’ve written this book. And I write in the book that this book is a foundation to hopefully other research and more research to be produced.

I grappled with how much we don’t know about the organization. That sticks with me a lot, because while I do provide these scenes, whether it’s conferences, the camp scene, also the community scenes around the organization, I’m still trying to really understand more about the organization.

And for a while I thought I would write this book and then move on to a different project. But the NFA just won’t leave me alone. So I’m really thinking about what my next project will look like in terms of this book.

And then also, I keep coming back to the merging of the NFA and the FFA and how that story keeps being told over and over again, missing out on what was lost and also missing out on what the organization did.

So I think for me, the piece of history I keep coming back to is that this organization is very significant, very big, very important, very prominent. And I love the way you put this, it’s the missing middle. And I never thought of it that way until you said it that way. It was a missing link in these communities and in these states that was so important.

And it does all this work across three decades. And then the moment it merges with the FFA, everything gets erased. And how does one moment erase three decades of history, of significance, of struggles, of empowerment? And for me, I’m still in that space right there.

But my goal is to put on display the beautiful lives of these rural Black boys and how they decide to devote themselves to agriculture at a time where Black people at the national level were telling Black folks to abandon farming and move to the North or move to urban areas. And they were saying, no, we actually want to lean into this farming idea, but we want to rethink it not only through actual land and production, but also careers attached to it.

So I’m really, really still in that grappling with the paradox and how that shapes the history and how it enters history.

Bobby Smith II is a professor at the University of Illinois and the author of “Black Farm Boys.” He’ll be in Fayetteville on Nov. 19 as the speaker for the University of Arkansas Department of History Kennedy Lecture on campus. We spoke over Zoom late last month.

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