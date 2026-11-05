‘Black Farm Boys’ tells story of the New Farmers of America — Fort Smith International Film Festival
On today’s show, author Bobby J. Smith II shares the story of the New Farmers of America ahead of his Kennedy Lecture at the UofA. We also hear from SoNA Executive Director Ben Harris about the orchestra’s salute to the music of John Williams and Jay Stout, organizer of Saturday’s Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade. Plus, festival founder Brandon Goldsmith on the Fort Smith International Film Festival.