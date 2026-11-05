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Ozarks at Large

‘Black Farm Boys’ tells story of the New Farmers of America — Fort Smith International Film Festival

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsMatthew Moore
Published November 5, 2026 at 2:01 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today’s show, author Bobby J. Smith II shares the story of the New Farmers of America ahead of his Kennedy Lecture at the UofA. We also hear from SoNA Executive Director Ben Harris about the orchestra’s salute to the music of John Williams and Jay Stout, organizer of Saturday’s Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade. Plus, festival founder Brandon Goldsmith on the Fort Smith International Film Festival.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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