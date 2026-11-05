Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade organizer previews Saturday’s route

The Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, and the parade’s organizer, Jay Stout, is already getting the route ready. Yesterday morning, he was on West Avenue in Fayetteville, placing markers in parking spaces to remind people not to park there on parade day.

Stout: We’ve got to put out no parking signs just to make sure that the route is clear the day of the parade, and hopefully there’s no towing done, but we’ve got to make sure everything is safe for the people that come.

Kellams: All right. What’s the route?

Stout: The route is going to start on the corner of East Avenue and Dickson Street, is going to come down here to West Avenue and turn going south up to Spring Street. And that’s the end of the parade.

Kellams: What are we going to see on Saturday?

Stout: You’re going to see we have over 65 entries into this event, 45 of them being in the parade. There’s going to be over 30-some veteran-related activities going to be out here. I’ve got scouting groups or youth groups, but about four or five of those out here too, just trying to show that they support the veterans and everything.

And then, of course, we’ve got just some patriotic citizens that’s going to be out here.

Kellams: Now, something you and I are here on West Avenue by the upper Ramble. There will be things in the upper Ramble as well.

Stout: That’s correct, that’s correct. That’s what we’re going to have, what we’re calling a veterans community fair, where people are going to set up booths for their organizations and just to talk and tell people about what they do to help veterans in need.

We’re going to have a band here playing, and we’re going to have Yancey’s Dickson Street Dogs here is going to help serve dogs and everything, and it’s going to be a great event.

Kellams: What time does it start?

Stout: That’s going to be immediately following the parade, probably about 11:30, 11:45, something like that.

Kellams: What have you learned getting ready for this parade?

Stout: That like you said, it doesn’t happen in one day. There’s a lot of things that I was unaware of when I started this. I thought it was so easy, but it’s not.

There’s a lot of things going with the city, and rightfully so, because they have to make sure the event is safe for everybody and that everybody has an opportunity to excel in what they want to do.

Kellams: Anything else we should know?

Stout: I just want to make sure that people understand that there is. The last entry in this parade is called the Hometown Heroes Float. I’m asking all veterans to come out at 11 o’clock on that corner of East and Dickson Street to be part of that Hometown Heroes Float.

And it’s basically just designed to show our community that veterans thank you for supporting us.

Kellams: Think you’ll get some rest on Sunday?

Stout: I probably get a little bit of rest, but there’s cleanup involved.

Kellams: Jay, thanks so much.

Stout: Thank you very much. I appreciate you.

Jay Stout is the lead organizer for the 2026 Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade and Community Fair, taking place Saturday. The opening ceremony is at 10:45 Saturday morning at the intersection of Dickson Street and West Avenue. Parade follows immediately after at 11.

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