Fort Smith International Film Festival screens 142 films downtown

The Fort Smith International Film Festival is underway. The first screenings were last night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. This year’s festival features 142 movies in nine locations over three days. Brandon Goldsmith, executive director and founder of the festival, says this year’s iteration will be based at the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Fort Smith.

Goldsmith: And then we kind of spread out across the downtown area. So we will have films at the Bakery, at Five Star, at 906, at the Pocket Park, at a new club called Shani’s and even at Low Water.

And what’s really neat about this year is we’re actually combined with the Red Autumn Arts Festival, which is going to be going on on Friday and Saturday in the Wyndham with us. And then on Saturday they have the Garrison Arts Walk. So it’s going to be a lot of art, music and film all over the downtown area. And I’m just so happy to kind of being partnered up with those other two other organizations.

Kellams: All right. What I love about this festival’s name is all the words really matter. Of course, it’s based in Fort Smith. It does have a festival, but it’s that I in the middle, the international. You lean into that, don’t you?

Goldsmith: Oh, man. Yes. We got some really fun international films this year. If you like a good old-fashioned Chinese action film with people flying through the air and fighting, we got that on Thursday night at Shani’s. I have what I refer to as the Kazakhstan version of Rambo movie that’s going to be at Five Star. We have an entire international section of films that are going to be in the Bakery on Friday.

So as we probably talked about in the past, I have combined with Cisterna, Italy, which is our sister city. And so there is a distributor and a studio there that sends us films. So we have an entire block of films from that studio in Cisterna, Italy, that we will be showing, and then we have an international block of films and then sprinkled through all the other blocks, other than our local and in Arkansas block. So we have other international films.

Like we have this really fun one that’s going to be playing at 906. It’s because we’re doing music movies and videos and stuff at 906 during the day on Saturday. We have your typical band breakup movie, but this is from Argentina. And instead of just leaving the band, he’s taking a spaceship to Mars.

Kellams: I love that. How interesting is it for you and your colleagues that are putting this together to see these different voices, hear these different languages, all these sorts of different points of view come together for one long weekend?

Goldsmith: Exactly. And one of the things that I try to tell people all the time, I said, it is so great getting to see all the different cultures, all the different foods and all the different stuff. But at the end of the day, the human experience is the same.

And one of the things that we talk about is in bringing this culture, especially in the times that we have today, it makes it really hard to hate someone when you see their human experience. And I think that’s what we need a lot these days.

And that’s one of the things that the International Film Festival brings, is instead of someone just being the other, when you see them living their life on the screen, guess what? They’re your neighbor now.

Kellams: All right. You’ve mentioned Argentina. You’ve mentioned Italy, China, Kazakhstan. What are a couple of other films you think we shouldn’t sleep on this year?

Goldsmith: Oh, well, actually, we got some really fun ones from Arkansas. Everyone knows about the chuckwagon races that happened.

Kellams: Yes.

Goldsmith: We gotta move. We got a documentary about that. And what’s fun is because we’re in November and it’s not August, we’re doing stuff outside. And so we’re actually using the TV screen outside of Loretta. And you can come out there and watch a movie about the chuckwagon races.

And then we have one about, that was produced by Oz a, about a book called “From a Ridge to River.” And it’s a group of Arkansas cyclists that go from the Arkansas-Missouri border all the way down to the Louisiana border. But here’s the fun thing about it. At 11 a.m., we’re doing a community bike ride on the riverfront there, come back and then watch the movie at 1 o’clock. So we’re trying to get some of that community action going along with the films.

And that’s one of the things I love doing the most, is just trying to find ways to kind of interact with things that already happen. So like at the Bakery District in Digs on Friday, they have the Fort City Slam, which is our poetry group in town. So I went and pulled a whole bunch of poetry films, and we have a whole poetry block of films at 5 o’clock before they have their poetry group.

And then in conjunction with the arts festival that’s going to be going on in the Wyndham, we went through and curated films that were based on art films, so that talk about art. And we got this amazing film, trying to remember the name of it right now, but the lady who’s in it has actually shown in Crystal Bridges, and it’s a movie about her art that she made in the women’s prison in Rikers.

And it’s about her rescuing it, because now that she’s become a famous artist, it’s almost priceless, this piece of art. And it’s about them rescuing. And so those will be going on. So we’re gonna have a bunch of art films going on on Friday in the Wyndham along with the arts festival.

So yeah, that’s a fun part to me, is combining and working with all the different organizations and people.

Kellams: You have films, you also have filmmakers here, right?

Goldsmith: Oh, yeah. So actually I had to go, you know how things are. You go and you make an order of badges, and you go, “I’m going to order what I got last year.” And then I started looking at our panels that we’re having, and I had to go and order more badges because we have even more filmmakers coming in than we did from last year.

So we have over 70 filmmakers from over 70 films that have told me they’re going to come. I always expect another 10 to 15 films just to arrive.

And then we have a, so here’s a really cool setup. Have you ever been in the Wyndham in Fort Smith? They have like the little waterfall and they have the bar. We’re putting a stage in there, and that is where we’re going to do the Q&As with the filmmakers right there. They have all of our different panels that we’re going to have going on there.

And then we have a special group that we’re bringing in, our special guests this year. They’re coming in, one from New York, one from LA. And you always have people in the film festival like, “Oh, I got this idea for a film. How do I make it?” Well, guess what the name of their panel is? “Shoot the Damn Film.”

And so it’s about how to use the resources that you have in order to make a film. And so they’re coming in. These are people who’ve been there, done that, made movies. And so you’re talking to professionals from either coast that are coming here to kind of talk that through.

And then for the filmmakers who already have a film, because we have the film market, right? So one of the things I like to do with that is to have this. So this year, the film market is kind of the educational component, right? Make the film, and then what do you do afterwards?

So beyond post, we have a workshop where, what do you do? You’ve made a film. What do you do with it now? And so you can have some professionals that can talk you through that process of now that you’ve created something. Because that’s where the market aspect comes. That’s where the creative economy comes out of, is once you’ve created a product, what do you do with that product?

So yeah, so we got stuff, we got filmmakers that you can come and listen to, and then we also have resources for the filmmakers that are here.

Kellams: All right. Let’s let people know how they can get involved, where you get tickets, all of that.

Goldsmith: So guess what? This year, general admission is free. Thank you to our sponsors. But you can go to fortsmithfilm.com. You can grab yourself, if you want to have some drinks and some food throughout the day, you can get a VIP ticket. So you just go to fortsmithfilm.com. You can see our schedule, you can see the different tickets.

And what I tell people, when you’re showing this many films, I actually have the block of films, even though they’re free, you can go there and you can go and get your ticket for it. What it does is it kind of makes an itinerary for you. So that way you can kind of choose your own adventure, and then your tickets will give you what you’re going to do that day.

Kellams: All right, Brandon, I want to ask you one more question. I think you’ve been kind enough to talk to us about the festival since its inaugural year. And if I recall, that inaugural year, it might have been one day.

Goldsmith: We were two days.

Kellams: Two days.

Goldsmith: Kind of funny is we were actually almost mirroring that, because we were downtown Fort Smith, kind of in the same area, where we were going from the Bakery to Five Star. But it was August and people didn’t want to walk around. And we were like, so that’s why we started combining it into more of an enclosed space.

But now that we’re in November, it’s nice weather outside, come outside. And I actually had someone who described it perfectly, what we’re doing: It’s a movie pub crawl.

Kellams: Yes, yes. All right. So your ambition is wonderful. It’s wildly intoxicating. It grows every year. You involve more and more members of the community. How much more can you do? I just worry a little bit about you and the schedule and the wringer you put yourself through to make this better and grander and more inclusive every year.

Goldsmith: It’s my team. I couldn’t do this without them. I mean, we have our volunteer coordinator, because it takes 70-plus people to do this. I have a production team to make sure that you got sound, you got all that going on. I got my hospitality team, make sure you have a good time while you’re here.

So it’s the teams that allow me to do this. Like no one, anytime someone goes and says, “Oh yeah, look at what I did.” No, it’s not what I did. It’s what me and my team did.

And that’s how you do stuff like this, is you surround yourself with ambitious, creative people, because this is a labor of love. And you find people who also love it, because a lot of people will come to me and say, “Hey, how can I help out?”

Brandon Goldsmith is founder and executive director of the Fort Smith International Film Festival. It’s underway through Saturday night. All the details and all the schedules can be found at fortsmithfilmfestival.com.

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