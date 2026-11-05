Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Wai-Kay 11/5/2026
Thursday, Nov. 5:
- Vinyl night with the Odeon Collective, Alexander Art Gallery, 6-9 p.m. Free.
- Austin Cash and Nathan Smerage, Ozark Folkways, Fayetteville, 7 p.m. Free.
- Hudson Rogers and D’abetot (rescheduled), Prairie Street Live, 7 p.m.
- Jervis Campbell, George’s Majestic Lounge.
- Felipe Antonio Trejo, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
- Florence Price International Piano Competition, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, UofA, through Saturday. Opening concert tonight is ticketed. Competition is free.
Friday, Nov. 6:
- McKelvey Laufer duo, the Moxie, 6 p.m.
- Keep Local Venues Alive fundraiser with Bellwether Sirens, My Candy Dog, Pyroclastic and Screamer, Punk Truck Stop. $10 suggested donation.
- Chencho Corleone, Ozark Music Hall, 8:30 p.m.
- “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” John Brown University, Friday through Sunday.
- Cut Copy DJ set and The Faint, the Momentary. Doors 7:30 p.m. Students $29. General admission $51.
- Announcement of the first Eureka Springs poet laureate, Dairy Hollow House, Eureka Springs, 6-8 p.m.
- Goldpine, the Vinton, 6-8 p.m.
- Adam Hood, Walton Arts Center, West Street Live series, 7:30 p.m. 43-66.
Saturday, Nov. 7:
- Revel and Ren Faire bookish fantasy ball, George’s Majestic Lounge, 7 p.m.
- The Shandies, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs, 5-7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8:
- Community sing circle, Mount Sequoyah, 3-5 p.m.
- The Old Fayetteville Session, George’s Majestic Lounge, 6-9 p.m.
- UofA Opera Studio, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 3-5 p.m.
- NSU Opera Gala “Musical Theater Golden Age,” NSU Performing Arts Center, Tahlequah, 7 p.m. Students free. General admission $5.
Tuesday, Nov. 10:
- Thundercat, Ozark Music Hall.
- Kyle Kellams with author Geo Rutherford, Fayetteville Public Library, True Lit Festival.
- Time for Three, Walton Arts Center, 10x10 Arts Series. Doors 7 p.m.
- Ladies of the Ozarks, George’s Majestic Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11:
- Summer Meets Autumn and Sam Fisher.
- Groove Culture, Victory Theater, Rogers, 7 p.m.
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