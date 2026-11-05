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Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Wai-Kay 11/5/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle Kellams
Published November 5, 2026 at 2:04 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday, Nov. 5:

  • Vinyl night with the Odeon Collective, Alexander Art Gallery, 6-9 p.m. Free.
  • Austin Cash and Nathan Smerage, Ozark Folkways, Fayetteville, 7 p.m. Free.
  • Hudson Rogers and D’abetot (rescheduled), Prairie Street Live, 7 p.m.
  • Jervis Campbell, George’s Majestic Lounge.
  • Felipe Antonio Trejo, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
  • Florence Price International Piano Competition, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, UofA, through Saturday. Opening concert tonight is ticketed. Competition is free.

Friday, Nov. 6:

  • McKelvey Laufer duo, the Moxie, 6 p.m.
  • Keep Local Venues Alive fundraiser with Bellwether Sirens, My Candy Dog, Pyroclastic and Screamer, Punk Truck Stop. $10 suggested donation.
  • Chencho Corleone, Ozark Music Hall, 8:30 p.m.
  • “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” John Brown University, Friday through Sunday.
  • Cut Copy DJ set and The Faint, the Momentary. Doors 7:30 p.m. Students $29. General admission $51.
  • Announcement of the first Eureka Springs poet laureate, Dairy Hollow House, Eureka Springs, 6-8 p.m.
  • Goldpine, the Vinton, 6-8 p.m.
  • Adam Hood, Walton Arts Center, West Street Live series, 7:30 p.m. 43-66.

Saturday, Nov. 7:

  • Revel and Ren Faire bookish fantasy ball, George’s Majestic Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • The Shandies, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs, 5-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8:

  • Community sing circle, Mount Sequoyah, 3-5 p.m.
  • The Old Fayetteville Session, George’s Majestic Lounge, 6-9 p.m.
  • UofA Opera Studio, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 3-5 p.m.
  • NSU Opera Gala “Musical Theater Golden Age,” NSU Performing Arts Center, Tahlequah, 7 p.m. Students free. General admission $5.

Tuesday, Nov. 10:

  • Thundercat, Ozark Music Hall.
  • Kyle Kellams with author Geo Rutherford, Fayetteville Public Library, True Lit Festival.
  • Time for Three, Walton Arts Center, 10x10 Arts Series. Doors 7 p.m.
  • Ladies of the Ozarks, George’s Majestic Lounge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11:

  • Summer Meets Autumn and Sam Fisher.
  • Groove Culture, Victory Theater, Rogers, 7 p.m.

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Ozarks at Large Local Music News
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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
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