Amazeum opens The Hangout, a new space for play in Bentonville

The staff at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville is inviting everybody to come to their campus to hang out. The nearly 12,000-square-foot new space at the museum, The Hangout , opens to the public tomorrow.

Invited guests yesterday got a chance to explore, and everybody got a chance to participate in the ribbon cutting. On brand for the Amazeum, it was a whimsical ribbon cutting led by CEO Sam Dean.

“You’re going to have some balls of yarn, and our team who are bringing out here. What we want you to do is be able to take the ball of yarn. We want you to pass it around, but we need to hold the piece as it goes by you. And then as it crisscrosses, if you need to grab another piece, grab another piece.”

Several balls of differently colored yarn were passed around the crowd. Guests, using supplied souvenir scissors stamped with the logo, then ceremoniously snipped the ribbon, all in unison.

“OK, what we want you to do now is we want you to take your bundle that you’ve got with you. We want you to hold it up high. Let’s see this network. Let’s see this series of connections. Yes. I love this.

“The museum is about creativity, curiosity, community. It’s this community that’s built it. This community has gotten us here, this community that’s going to open up The Hangout and make it come alive.”

The Hangout, a new separate building catty-corner from the original Amazeum structure, is part of the interactive museum’s $25 million Expanding Futures campaign. The space is intended to mirror its name, to be a spot for hanging out and gathering, with a healthy amount of chances for hands-on play, learning and imagination.

There is a cafe and lounge, rooms for meetings or workshops, an early learning advancement center and a vast outdoor space called Imagine Outdoors.

This outdoor space is all about play. Nature Kitchen lets would-be chefs use colanders, spatulas and other tools. Coby Anderson, senior manager of guest experiences at the Amazeum, says he’s excited to see how Nature Kitchen gets used.

“All of these kids that are coming into this space have some kind of knowledge of what a kitchen is, right? Whether it’s what they see in a restaurant, what they see from their home, what their grandma cooks for them. And they put on that same experience for their friends, for the Amazeum team or for their parents. They get to flip those roles and use materials to create wonderful creations, wonderful experiences.”

A space called The Quarry features conveyors and shelves and a marimba made of rock. There’s also a wall of marbles.

“I like those marbles in there.”

“Yeah. Come on to this side, because there’s better, like, tactility. Or there’s this.”

The ribbon cutting for The Hangout was on a Thursday morning. That’s a school day. But the adults attending the session were as eager to play as any future guests.

“But like, the tactility is insane on it, dude.”

That’s Skyler, an enthusiastic adult supporter of the Amazeum. After scoping out the marbles, he graciously stepped over to a wall of tall pipes and grabbed an Amazeum mallet.

“You want to get those?”

“Yes, I’ll play those. Oh. Thank you. These are super cool. You guys are absolute.”

“Who’s this place for? Is it for big kids?”

“Yes.”

Amazeum CEO Sam Dean says The Hangout exists for fun, for exploration, for visitors of all ages, and to get to, as he puts it, the edge of creativity.

“When you’re taking a little bit of what you know and then you’re building on it, there’s always that bit of wonder. In fact, in The Hangout itself, we have some artists whose pieces that were just three months ago sketches of, like, we’re not sure how these can get done. And we think they’ve turned out beautifully and they’ve all evolved in surprising and delightful ways.”

One of the artists’ works on prominent display at The Hangout is a pipe organ jutting out over the main room of The Hangout. Now, pipe organs have been around for about eight centuries, but there haven’t been any quite like this. Chief pipe organ architect Dayton Castleman, who lives in Northwest Arkansas, points upward from the lobby floor to the instrument and explains how it works.

“There are eight cubicles up here, and it contains a blower box, so that’s the one with the light bulb on it. Air reservoir, which is the one that has a bellow attached to the front of it, which is closed right now. It’s got a box that contains the electronics that control the organ and a box that contains the player mechanism, because it runs on a roll, which is that black and white drawing that you see up there that runs through that reader, and it tells which pipes to play. So it’s been programmed like that.

“The project has a composer named Dennis Ham, who’s a Grammy-nominated pianist, and he’s composing a short work for each hour of the day. So at 9 o’clock, 10 o’clock, 11 o’clock through 5, there will be the nine distinct compositions that play on the hour to kind of ring in that hour, like a town clock type of idea.”

And all of this happens in front of us. The blower expands, the sheet music rolls through the reader, and the music wafts over the room.

Adjacent to the pipe organ are a magnificent cicada and a glorious moving butterfly that need to be seen to be fully appreciated. Both are creations of Fayetteville-based artist Eugene Sargent.

The Hangout will be presented fully to the public tomorrow, with a full day of activities from musicians like Papa Rap, artistic groups like Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and Hangout partners like Nabholz Construction and Modus Studio.

“Come ready to play and come ready to maybe get a little dirty, because we’ve got some outdoor play here that I think are going to surprise everyone.”

This is a Friday edition of Ozarks at Large.

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