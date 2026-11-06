Arkansas Democrats break GOP supermajority in state House

On Tuesday, Democrats in Arkansas flipped 10 House seats and one Senate seat in the state Legislature. Those wins broke the GOP supermajority in the Arkansas House.

Col. Marcus Jones is the chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas. He says people in the state have had enough of the chaos and corruption coming out of the Republican Party.

“They’re paying too much for gas, and they’re paying too much for groceries right now. And they’re watching politicians put donors ahead of the people who actually elect them. And on Tuesday, they said they’ve had enough of it, and they voted against that.”

Of the 10 House seats that were flipped this election, five of them were in Benton or Washington County.

Political pundits may argue that the surge in votes for Democrats nationwide was more of a rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration than excitement for policies of the Democratic Party. Jones says their internal polling showed it was more than just the former.

“And consistently, what we did see in that is that Democrats, when asked, ‘Are you excited to vote in this election?’ almost 2-to-1, Democrats said they were and Republicans said they weren’t. And so I do think that we have voter excitement. And again, it goes back. We have incredibly capable candidates that we put forward.

“But also, people are hurting in our country and they’re responding. They’re going to the polls because of what they see, the cost they see when they’re at the gas pump and the cost they see in the grocery store, and the cost they see on their electric bill and the cost they see when they’ve got to pay a health care premium. And that is motivating people.”

Jones says he’s thankful to the statewide and federal candidates who outperformed despite little to no support from the national party. He also says he wishes they had run more candidates for statewide office.

“I wish we had found someone to run for attorney general. I wish we’d found someone to run for lieutenant governor. And our filing period is so early that you don’t really know what’s going to happen a year later. And I think if people had seen, if they had crystal ball and could look forward to some of the chaos that our Republicans interjected into our country, we probably would have had folks that had expressed an interest and would have done it.

“I will say, though, we had an amazing recruiting effort to get these candidates here. And our result, politics is a lot about timing. And we had great candidates. And also we had an opportunity where our Arkansans and Americans looked at things and said, ‘We want a course correction.’”

Breaking the supermajority matters in a logistical way in the General Assembly. House Minority Leader Andrew Collins says if Democrats can find common ground with Republicans, they will be constructive.

“But if we continue to see some of the extreme legislation and bad policies come down that we have seen in the last few sessions, we’re not going to shy away from being vocal about that. If that means contentious, that means contentious. But we have to stand up for the people we represent. And I have every confidence that our new members and returning members will do that.”

The 2027 regular session of the Arkansas General Assembly officially convenes on Monday, Jan. 11, at noon.

Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.