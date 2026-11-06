Dan Santat talks ‘Sashimi and the Field Trip of Doom’ for True Lit

Dan Santat’s books land well with young readers and their parents, and, it turns out, critics. His 2015 book, “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend,” was awarded the 2015 Caldecott Medal. He was awarded the 2023 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature for “A First Time for Everything.” Those books are reflective, moving and at times bittersweet.

His most recent books are about Sashimi. Sashimi is a new student at Barnacle Bay Elementary. These are fish-out-of-water stories, literally. Sashimi is a fish masquerading as a human boy. The second book in this series, “Sashimi and the Field Trip of Doom,” is out now, and it’s a rollicking graphic novel about a field trip gone wrong, a raccoon, a police helicopter, a fake mustache and so much more.

Dan Santat will be at the Fayetteville Public Library Monday afternoon to discuss his work. He says he’s having a blast writing and illustrating the Sashimi books.

Santat: Absolutely. I think for a good chunk of my career, I’ve been known for making these heartfelt, sentimental books. “The Adventures of Beekle,” which I think I’m best known for, won the Caldecott Medal. That was a metaphor about the day my son was born. “After the Fall” is a love letter to my wife, and it’s a metaphor about her struggles with anxiety and depression. “A First Time for Everything” was a memoir about me learning to like myself in the late ’80s.

And then you have “Are We There Yet?” which was a book about my youngest son trying to appreciate being in the present. Because if you don’t make a book about both your kids, you’re going to give one a complex.

In any case, I think by default, I just have a very humorous nature about myself. I like to make people laugh, and I think it just comes naturally to me. I grew up reading comics like “Garfield” and “Calvin and Hobbes.” I think the one thing that really helped sharpen my wit was the old Mad magazine.

Kellams: Yeah, right.

Santat: And you would just share those gags with your friends. You would try to be as witty, and that really developed your sense of humor. It was also something that helped me fit in with all the other kids. And it just gave me a really great feeling knowing that I could have that kind of, I don’t know, charisma.

And so when I do silly books, it definitely is a shift into perhaps what I would consider the more real me, I guess. When I do school visits, they’re usually laugh-out fun, just fun, hilarious one-hour presentations. And so it just naturally comes. It’s just a natural thing for me. And I haven’t enjoyed doing books this much in years.

Kellams: Well, I love how you seem to be really tethered to some childhood memories, because I had forgotten about the importance that everyone puts around permission slips when it comes to field trip time. And reading “Sashimi and the Field Trip of Doom,” it reminded me that for like five or six days, the permission slip was everything in your world. You had to get it signed. You couldn’t lose it. You had to turn it in to your teacher. And you play on that in this book so well.

Santat: Right. I mean, I remember I was a kid and I was one of those kids that was just horribly disorganized. You get your permission slip. You don’t put it in a folder, you just shove it into your backpack, and then it gets buried at the bottom, all wrinkled. And then the day of the field trip, you realize, oh no, I never gave it to my mother to sign.

And not that kids should do this, but maybe more than once I forged my mother’s name on there to get on the field trip. Because of course it’ll be OK. They’re not going to leave me here at school.

And playing on the idea that Sashimi doesn’t have parents, so he would have to forge his own signature on the permission slip. But then also having this conversation of, well, what happens if we don’t? And then pairing that with the absurd notion of, oh, well, they called the police and the federal agents to come comb entire cities just to try to find you.

Because I think there’s this notion where kids will take this responsibility and it’ll suddenly become like this life-or-death thing, where it’s just like, I better get this in, because the person of authority tells me that it’s of utmost importance. And so I have to do this or else the city will break off and fall into the ocean or something.

But it is that kid’s first taste of responsibility, the permission slip, where it’s played up to just absolutely hysterical degree. And the question becomes, well, how absurd can I make this? And that’s really part of the fun of the entire thing.

Kellams: You mentioned earlier the book, the Caldecott winner, Beekle the imaginary friend. And it takes us first to this island where imaginary friends exist and they’re waiting to be selected by a child. But Beekle doesn’t wait. And it’s such a novel concept, and I think it’s so poignant. It takes us back to childhood. You mentioned that this kind of was inspired from the birth of your first child.

Santat: Yeah. So the book itself is a metaphor about the day my son was born, and the long nine months of waiting and anticipating and questioning. Am I going to be a good father? Am I going to be a good parent? And just riddling yourself with self-doubt.

And Beekle is this character where I thought, well, how do you make the idea of being someone’s best friend from an imagination even more unique? And really, it comes from this idea that, well, you are so unique that only one child could specifically imagine you. That’s what makes you so special. That’s why you’re perfect together.

And just kind of drawing on the feelings that I had when my son was born, holding him in your arms for the first time and just having absolute fear up to the minute until they’re born. And then once you hold your kid in your arms for the first time, there’s almost like a switch. It’s almost a transformation. Suddenly parent mode turns on. And I think only parents would understand what I’m talking about, right about that moment.

And when he was growing up, we were in a car. He was in the child seat in the back. And we were at a stoplight at an intersection, and a man on a bicycle goes by. And at that moment, we hear my son in the back seat. He shouts, and I look back at him and I say, “Are you trying to say something?” And he points at the bicycle and he says, “Beekle.”

And we realized that he was trying to say bicycle, and that was his first word. And so I remember my wife saying, “That is an adorable word. If someday you decide to write a picture book, Beekle could possibly be this adorable name for a character.” And that was really the seed that began the whole thing.

Kellams: Wow. It sounds like you had the perfect family to be an author, creator and illustrator there. They’re offering names and advice.

Santat: Yeah. And so now to this day, if I have to read it in public at a bookstore and if my son’s there, he can’t be in the room. It’s too embarrassing. So he can’t even make eye contact with me.

And I remember my wife encouraging me like, “Hey, why don’t you read Beekle to our son?” Right. And my son would come up to me and hold up a copy of “Wimpy Kid” and he’d be like, “I want to read this.” And I’m not going to be the one that says, “Yeah, no, son, listen, I’ve got something better.” Right. It’s this love letter to him that he can look back years from now and say, well, this is a symbol of how much he cared.

Kellams: Do you remember how old you were the first time you might have seen or met an author of a book you read?

Santat: Oh my gosh, we didn’t get too many school visits when I was a kid. The one children’s author, quote-unquote children’s author, that I had met, he was a Los Angeles weatherman by the name of Christopher Nance. So I knew him as the Los Angeles weatherman, right. But he came to our school. He was doing a presentation on these self-published picture books that he did.

And that really, wow, gosh, I wasn’t going to say I was in, I feel like, third or fourth grade. And I remember just being in such awe, because I said, I see this man on TV every day, and he came all the way to my school to come do a presentation. And I remember being in awe of him and saying, oh, that’s the first celebrity I ever met. And here he is talking about books.

And I wouldn’t say it wasn’t until much later in my years, I think I was in art school. Yeah, it wasn’t until I was in art school. I was about 22. And when I started getting interested in children’s publishing, going to store events. And I want to say it was probably, I think it was a colleague. It was just someone who was in the business, and I really came there specifically to meet that person and just kind of get some advice.

It was an author that I admired, their work. I think it was William Joyce. I went to an event of his. And I was just asking for some career advice about how to get into children’s publishing.

And then the other part of it was you would keep going to more author events and you’d watch how they present to kids. And that was something that I realized was something I had to work on. I mean, I was good with speaking with adults, but then trying to remember how to speak to a room full of children, hundreds of children, that was going to take a little bit of practice.

And then as the years have gone on, I’ve spoken at middle schools, I’ve spoken at high schools. And you speak at a middle school and you realize, OK, I have to change my tone a little bit. I can’t speak down to them like kindergartners, or not use like the baby voice or whatever. And then high school is a whole other level of maturity.

And so I’ve done it all across the board from kindergarten through high school. I find them all to be just fine audiences to speak to. I didn’t think I was going to love speaking to middle school and high school as much as I do, because I was so well versed for a number of years speaking kindergarten through fifth, sixth.

And I mean, universally, I would say my sweet spot is probably fourth and fifth. I think that’s magical. And honestly, I think that was the age when I saw Christopher Nance back then. So yeah, I don’t know, I just made that connection now, just talking to you. That was tucked way back in my brain. That was a very interesting question that I hadn’t thought about in a long time.

Kellams: Finally, “Sashimi and the Field Trip of Doom” is the second Sashimi book. There’s going to be at least another. What I love, I love any book, whether it’s Tolkien or Ayana Gray or whomever, when you open up and there’s a map. I love the world building, and that’s got to be fun for you to have. There’s Old Town, there’s the Bay Sports Arena of Barnacle Bay. And I’m just thinking, how are we going to visit all these places in this series?

Santat: Yeah. We had an extra spread in the book and then we decided to put a map in there. And so when I drew this map, I was just thinking of all these absurd places I would like the kids to go to. And we have six books in the series so far. I’m finishing up book four and starting to write book five. And you have this map and it really becomes this playground that you look at and say, well, what could happen here? And why would they want to go to these places?

Another dynamic about the books that I really take to heart is I have all these other colorful characters in the world who are just as quirky and just as bizarre and funny as Sashimi. So as you go on reading the series, you’re going to find that Sashimi isn’t necessarily the funniest or the quirkiest character in this world. The entire community is just filled with all these delightful characters. And as you read the series, there’s going to be inside jokes that get built up as the series goes on.

For example, in book one, Sashimi gets kicked out of the grocery store because he eats too much sugary candy and then he just becomes completely feral. Right. In book two, he goes in there because he needs to hydrate his skin by being under the vegetable sprayer. So he strips down to his underwear, and then he climbs on top of the carrots while he’s getting sprayed to rejuvenate his skin.

But as the series goes on, book three, book four, book five, the inside joke is that he gets banned from the grocery store in each book for some absurd reason. And in front of the grocery store, there’s a wall that has pictures of everybody who’s banned for life from the store, and each is Sashimi from each book. And so as the kids are collecting the books, they’ll say, “Oh, that was him from book three. That was him from book four and book five,” and so forth.

The quiet symbol, the quiet coyote, them holding up the two fingers, as the series goes on, you still continue to see that being used by adults, by animals and whatever. And it just becomes this inside joke that kids at school can relate to. But at the same time, you just see it for these absolutely absurd situations.

And my hope is that when kids get invested into this Sashimi world, we’re all collectively just enjoying all these inside jokes that you only know of because you’ve invested in the series. And that’s really what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to kind of cultivate this world that’s so entertaining that you turn over the rock and you’re going to find some interesting character.

And you’ll see that character or side character pop up again, and you’re just going to be so excited because they’ve made another appearance, and they’re just going to be their quirky selves for a brief moment, contribute to the storyline and then be off on their way. And so I want everybody to enjoy the entire series and the entire city of Barnacle Bay. But Sashimi just happens to be the face of the entire brand, if you will.

Kellams: Oh, I love that so much. Dan Santat, his latest book is “Sashimi and the Field Trip of Doom.” He has so many others. Thank you so much for your time. Look forward to hearing you when you’re at the Fayetteville Public Library for True Lit.

Santat: Thank you. It’s an absolute pleasure. Thank you very much.

Dan Santat will be at the Fayetteville Public Library Monday afternoon at 4:30. His appearance is part of the 2026 True Lit Fayetteville Literary Festival. His latest book is “Sashimi and the Field Trip of Doom.” He talked to me from his home in Los Angeles earlier this week.

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