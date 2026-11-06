Fort Smith voters approve mayor-council government in historic vote

Kellams: Let’s start the show, though, by talking with Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics. A very interesting week, Michael.

Tilley: Yes. Momentous, history-making. I’m just now getting caught up on sleep, I think.

Kellams: Let’s talk about some of that history making. By an overwhelming margin, Fort Smith voters decided to change the form of city government.

Tilley: Yes, and you’re right, 71%, roughly 70.95%. I would like to say that I knew that it was going to be like this. I couldn’t have told you which way it was going to go. I would not have bet that it was going to be that overwhelming, but 14,300 and something votes for and 5,800 votes against to change the form of government.

Right now, the city government is a council manager. There’s a city administrator. The board hires and fires city administrator to run the city. But now, beginning in a couple of years, it’ll be a mayor-council form or council-mayor, I sometimes get corrected, similar to what you have there in Northwest Arkansas with the major cities.

But look, Kyle, I think there’s some interesting timing with this. I think we saw in the national, state level, there was already kind of a throw-the-bums-out mood. So I think we captured some of that. But there’s been a lot of attention. We talked about it here quite a bit. Tension around this effort to change the form of government.

And look, those pushing for it did an amazing job. They especially did an amazing job magnifying every small or large mistake, whether it was a real mistake or perceived. They magnify that into a potential world-ending crisis that the city might have done. And look, for its part, city kind of kept doing stupid stuff these last few months to give some credence, to help those folks pushing for the vote, to give them a little bit of ammo. But here we are.

So under this system, this new mayor will become the city’s chief executive, just like in Northwest Arkansas cities. Will have to elect an eight-member council. We’ll also be electing city clerk, city attorney, city treasurer. I mean, it is a huge shift. I think, like I said, this is history-making. This will long be a marker in the city’s history, just like the 1967 vote that changed the form of government to what we’re under now.

And what happens next is there’ll be an election. We’re going to continue under this existing form of government for two years. In November 2028, there’ll be an election for all of these new positions, for the new mayor, new council, and then on Jan. 1, 2029, the new government will take effect. So there’s a bit of a transition. It’ll be interesting to see what that looks like. Will be interesting to see who starts popping up. Who wants to be the mayor.

I think people will have to take this more seriously. The former government system, now our mayor is primarily ceremonial, presides over meetings, but now the mayor will be running the city. So we’re going to have to look for someone who we think has that capacity. I mean, it’s not a small city. It’s over 1,000 employees, $150 million operating budget with several hundred million in bonds for consent decree work.

I mean, it is a large municipal enterprise. And so you don’t want to just hire someone that may have been able to run a hot dog stand. You’ve got to be able to find somebody who’s got the background and the experience. At least we hope we would elect a mayor with that kind of background.

Kellams: Well, speaking of mayor, the very next mayor of Fort Smith is either going to be Christina Catsavis or Dan Williams, because they were running for, as it turns out now, to be the last mayor under this form of government. They’re going to a runoff for this. They’ll kind of be a lame duck mayor after they’re elected.

Tilley: Yeah. That’s an interesting point, that the lame duck, so to speak, may want to make a point on that later. But yes, City Director Christina Catsavis, who was kind of the favorite going into this, and it was a seven-person race. So we knew there’s a good chance that we’d hit this runoff. But it’ll be Christina Catsavis and Dan Williams. Dec. 1 is the runoff.

I do not bet on runoff elections. That’s one of those things where anything can go. I’ve seen too many runoff elections where the person that had the most votes in the regular election ended up losing. So again, no predictions. I do know Christina has pulled in a lot of endorsements already from some other mayoral candidates and at least one city director-elect. So on the endorsement front, she’s ahead. But that’ll be interesting.

But speaking of people who are elected going into a change of government, we’re going to have two new city directors. Krystal Cadelli, she won a four-person race. That was pretty impressive for her to get over 50%. And Casey Millspaugh, he won a three-person race. Also impressive. So whoever wins the mayor’s race and then these two new directors are only going to have two years instead of the regular four-year term, because, like I said, in November 2028, we’ll be voting for all new positions.

So these next two years are going to be interesting, Kyle. Will the existing board want to be making big decisions? Does the public want to make big decisions knowing in two years there’s going to be a complete change of government, maybe a new approach to how we’re governed, and what the priorities are under a new mayor?

I’ve been covering city politics for 30 years. And this adds such a unique, unknown element. Part of me as a city resident, I’m not sure I want that kind of uncertainty, but as a journalist, this is just red meat. I just kind of love this kind of stuff.

Kellams: Well, so going back to the change of city government, the form of city government changes, the challenges to the city do not.

Tilley: I mean, that’s a great point. I wish I was smart enough to bring it up. That’s why you do what you do. But yeah, so the city still has hundreds of millions in consent decree work to finish. We have a city water system that is 80, 100, if not more years old, that is in dire need of significant repair. And that can has been kicked down the road so long that we’re about to run out of road.

And we have infrastructure issues other than what’s under the ground. We still need to develop our park system. There’s still folks in the area that want to develop new trails. We’ve got to maintain our police and fire systems. There was just a significant raise for the Fort Smith Fire Department, a salary raise.

The city is still going to have struggles generating enough revenue from sales tax and property tax and other sources to fund all of the needs. Like any other city, the needs outweigh the revenue. So all of those issues are still going to be there on day one for the new mayor under a different form of government.

So I’ve heard from some people who think that this change of government just magically fixes everything. It’s far from it. It’s just going to add complexity, uncertainty, because it’s been since 1967 since we knew how to operate under a mayor-council. It just changes the dynamic in a lot of ways. But like I said, as an old-school journalist, I’m here for it.

Kellams: Speaking of revenue, Fort Smith’s share of the 1% Sebastian County tax up almost 3% in the latest report.

Tilley: Yeah, almost 3% in September. For the first nine months of the year, it’s up 3.8%, almost 4%. The reason we watch this tax is it’s the one that funds general fund, which is police, fire, basic services. The 1% sales tax the city has, or one of them, it was pretty much flat in September, 0.2%. Through the year, it is up 2.5%.

So the good news is we’re up. The revenue is up compared to last year, because it’s kind of been flat the previous two years. But the key point here is that 3.8% is really just treading water with inflation. I think we’re seeing in Fort Smith what we’re seeing nationwide. Consumers are pulling back, focusing on essentials.

I thought we might see a bigger bump in the September report because of back-to-school spending, because it reflects August transactions. But I’m not sure 3.8% was the bump. I thought it’d be a little bit more than that. It’ll be interesting to see how the full-year revenue gain compares to the rate of inflation, to see if you’re not keeping up with rate of inflation, that signal is that spending and economic activity is flat. So we’ve got a couple of months to see how that pans out.

Kellams: Also this week, news of a federal grant that will help fund a new 911 call center in Sebastian County. This has to be welcome news.

Tilley: Yeah, it is. I kind of like having these good news stories. But yeah, it is. Well, it’s like a walk-off homer for them. They’ve been struggling for a couple of years now to really come up with the money to build this new facility. And what’s driving it is that several years ago, the Arkansas Legislature, in its infinite wisdom, said, we’re going to consolidate all these call centers, these 911 call centers around the state.

And so that’s what they’re trying to do in Sebastian County. Right now, the consolidated center is working in some pretty cramped space in Fort Smith Police Department. But this $8 million, along with about $2.5 million that the 911 fund now has, will help them build a $10 million center.

So yes, welcome news, big relief. That’s been a struggle between the city of Fort Smith and Sebastian County to find this money. So this gives them a start on that. I talked to Wes Milam. He’s the director. He thinks this new facility will come in at or under $10 million. So let’s hope it does.

And one of the things I learned through this, and I’ll shut up after this, but the River Valley, this 911 center in Sebastian County, last year they handled more than 157,000 emergency and non-emergency calls.

Kellams: Wow.

Tilley: That’s 430 a day. So I think if you’re a resident in this part of the world, it’s in all of our best interests for these folks to be working in a new and modern facility.

Kellams: You can read about all of this and much more at talkbusiness.net . Well, Michael, we know we’ll be talking about how the change of government will work over the next two years. So we’ve got job security.

Tilley: Yeah. Well, gosh, if that’s all our jobs are tied to, then I’m maybe a little concerned about that.

Kellams: Very good. Have a great weekend. Talk to you next Friday.

Tilley: You as well. Yes. I always appreciate it.

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