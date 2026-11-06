Underwood Park opens on Fayetteville’s old Razorback Park Golf Course

A new park in Fayetteville is now open. This fall, the city has celebrated updates to parks from Bryce Davis on the city’s west side to Walker Park in the south part of Fayetteville. Now, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reports the brand-new Underwood Park along Deane Solomon Road in northwest Fayetteville is ready for visitors.

The old Razorback Park Golf Course is now a public park. The Underwood family owned the land and donated 38 acres to the city in 2020 and 2021. Fayetteville officials cut the ribbon on the new Underwood Park last weekend.

Melissa Evans is senior park designer for the city and says the ribbon cutting marked the completion of Phase 1 for the park. That phase cost over $3.6 million and included infrastructure like the parking lot, restrooms, pavilions and a playground that’s unlike any other in the city.

Parks staff is especially proud of that playground. It kind of looks like a playset for the Ewoks from “Star Wars.” They used natural timber to simulate real trees erupting through the equipment. It provides a contrast to the bright plastic you might be used to seeing at parks.

“The playground is different than some of our other Fayetteville playgrounds, and that is it’s a natural-looking playground. There’s a lot of wood elements and there is some steel and other stuff, but there’s climbing logs. We have swing sets, there’s a climbing tower with a slide. We also have a big rope swing or pendulum swing that multiple people could enjoy at once.

“There’s a good old seesaw and a merry-go-round kind of elements. And one thing that’s really fun that we have that’s new and different is a zip line. And kids and adults can use it and it is going to be so much fun for people.”

There’s also a platform raised between a small group of ash trees that Evans calls a tree deck.

“And it’s got a kind of a rope cargo net climbing area, and then also a flatter one that is kind of like a hammock hangout spot almost under the trees.”

Evans says the park also gives people more places to gather.

“With the large pavilion or we’ve got the smaller pavilions, if you wanted a smaller, I don’t know, birthday party space next to the playground or whatever. It’s nice to have the restrooms, fully functional restrooms, not just real primitive kind of stuff. And they have water fountains. I think it’s going to be a fun place for people.”

The park’s features and character were informed by its master plan. Though housing developments surround it on two sides, with a third in the wings, Underwood Park remains very open, with stands of trees dotting flat meadowland and wetlands. Evans joined the project after the community input phase, but she says residents wanted to preserve the area’s wild feel.

“They wanted to keep it natural. Definitely, I think, wanted playground features. We also have pickleball and a basketball court. I’m sure those were probably on the list of asked by the community to have those kinds of things.

“Also, we’ve tried to plant some trees along the northern property line to help buffer the houses that are adjacent and then also place some berms to kind of help with headlights in the parking lot and that kind of thing.”

Evans says the city hired Ecological Design Group to create the master plan and design Phase 1. Their landscape architects and civil engineers had to balance man-made amenities like the pickleball courts with preserving nature’s presence.

“Laying out the different features and where are they? They didn’t put the pickleball courts right next to these people’s backyards. That would be super annoying to hear those balls. And they just tucked this in so nicely with these trees.”

The four pickleball courts are also accessible. There’s a ramp down to them instead of steps, and the courts are a little wider for wheelchairs.

EDG and park staff also had to overcome challenges during design and construction. Underwood Park is very flat, and Evans says it’s also very wet. A creek runs through the property. Parts of the area are pretty boggy and it’s a flat site. It’s hard to make sure everything drains.

The low water table wasn’t very conducive to building a parking lot either. Evans says crews could have dug 5 or 6 feet down and still not hit solid ground.

“But again, our consultants came up with a great way to handle that. And it’s using this kind of plastic geogrid material under the base of the parking lot. It’s called Tensar, but that really helps kind of create a bridge so you don’t have to keep digging down very far to get solid material, which we would dig really far here to do that.

“But it creates a bridge kind of over that subgrade that shores up the parking lot. And this is the first project I’ve used it on and I’m so impressed.”

Evans says every park and every landscape is different, and that’s part of what she loves about the job. She says it’s fun to get people’s input, especially from nearby neighbors, and to see what they want.

There was also a surprise addition to the park about halfway through the construction from the park’s namesake family.

“The Underwood family donated two sculptures to this park by an artist named Dale Rogers. And they are amazing and people that walk by on the trail, a lot of people walk through on Clabber Creek Trail, love them, too.

“There’s a giant dog sculpture next to the playground, and then there’s a bird that’s closer down by the entrance, by the parking. And they really just tie it all together. The dog, to me, is kind of looking in the direction of a future dog park in a future phase. But yeah, it’s just fun.”

Underwood Park is open now, right off Clabber Creek Trail. The master plan for the park, including future phases, is posted here, and you can find other Ozarks at Large stories about this fall’s openings at Bryce Davis Park and Walker Park.

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