Asa Hutchinson calls GOP loss of 10 Arkansas legislative seats a 'shocker'

The 2026 midterm election was a resounding win for the Democratic Party across the country. Whether it was a Democratic senator in Kansas, a Democratic governor in Texas or a handful of state legislative races flipping from red to blue in Arkansas, the message was clear this election. Former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson says he was not entirely surprised to see Democrats win this November.

Asa Hutchinson: But nobody ever expected for Gov. Abbott to fall as well. And so the depth of the loss was a surprise. If you just look at Arkansas, I knew it would be a closer race than some of the statewide races than expected, but I didn’t expect the Republican Party to lose 10 legislative seats. That’s a shocker.

And so the depth of the voter expression was a surprise. And I think the Republican Party needs to take heed of it.

Matthew Moore: When we’re looking at the state level here, when you talk about this surprise about the flip of the seats, what do you think the Republican Party statewide missed?

Hutchinson: You know, so many of the races devolve down to local politics and the quality of the candidates. But the Republican Party lost Jack Ladyman, who is a Republican in northeast Arkansas. So it hit there. Of course, there was four seats that were lost in Benton County in the northwest. A state Senate seat was lost in central Arkansas. And so the Democrat Party can obviously be encouraged by the statewide difference that was made.

And I compare it to 2010. In 2010, we could put anyone on the ballot with an R by their name, and we’re likely to win. To some extent, that was true this time around. Not to the same depth, but the national mood is what influenced the race to such a great extent.

President Trump wanted to be on the ballot, and that was not just on the Senate races, but it impacted races down to the JP level. And that’s what we saw in 2010, and that’s what we saw in this election. The adverse winds of national politics impacted the Republican Party greatly.

Moore: You talk about President Trump saying he wanted people to vote as if he was on the ballot. And it seems that was what happened across the nation and here in Arkansas as well, as you point out. Where do you think the Trump administration went wrong when it came to thinking about the adverse effects on down-ballot Republicans, as far down as the justice of the peace level?

Hutchinson: Well, I mean, it all goes back to the leader of the party, President Trump. His last campaign was energized, and nobody worked harder than he did. But at the same time, whenever he is interjecting his personal interest and all of the projects in D.C., from the ballroom to the arch, this is odd to the voters.

Whenever he talks about Norway in a critical fashion and he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, it clearly comes across to the voters as a leader of our party that doesn’t care as much. And so it was a communication issue as well as a policy issue.

The chaos had reached its limit with the voters, and they expressed themselves very clearly. They’re not happy with that leadership. And I think that’s a lesson for the Republican Party that they need to show independence. They need to show care. And it’s got to reflect in how they vote and what they say.

Moore: In 2024, you put yourself on the ticket against President Trump. You pursued a route with the Republican Party that was looking to separate itself from Trump, from Trumpism, from his policies, from his beliefs. Do you think that sort of rhetoric and idea has a stronger place in the Republican Party now after the 2026 midterms?

Hutchinson: Well, the timing certainly wasn’t right in 2024, because the American voters embraced Donald Trump. Now you fast forward to 2026, and the words that I expressed, that we don’t need to be governed by chaos, it actually rings true. And so it has come almost full circle.

But I think the advantage is that as we look at 2028, you’re going to see a much wider, a wider open field on the Republican side of those running for president. It’s not going to be a narrow field now. It’s going to be much broader. I think it’s going to be harder for President Trump to put his designee in place.

And so while he’s still the president of the United States and leads our party, I think the lesson of 2026 is that the American people want to see a different Republican Party than what they see right now.

Moore: When you think about the state level, we are looking at a state Legislature that no longer has a GOP supermajority in the House. We are looking at a time where there’s not necessarily a lot of things that need bipartisan support, but there’s more than there has been in a long time.

And you think about your time running this state, your time working with people across the aisle. What advice would you have for leaders in the Legislature and for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a time now where the mandate has changed?

Hutchinson: Well, I don’t think they need my advice, and I don’t intend to give it. But I am encouraged that Arkansas has always been well served by legislators that are willing to cross the aisle. It’s not all the extreme partisanship you see in Washington, D.C.

And while there’s a tendency to move toward more partisanship, I think once this election is done, you’re going to see the legislators go back to a more traditional way of working across the aisle as needed to solve problems.

And I think that’s the spirit of Republicans as they go in there. They’re going to be conservative. They’re going to vote their values. But at the same time, I think they’re going to look to find solutions. And that will require them to work with independents and Democrats alike. So I think that’s encouraging, actually, the response that I’ve seen among Republican legislators and how they intend to address it.

Moore: What do you think the next two years of the Trump administration is going to look like?

Hutchinson: Pretty much the same, in the sense that Donald Trump has got center stage, and he’s not going to give that up. He’s not going to be a typical lame-duck president. He’s going to continue to be in the news cycle every day, and he knows how to do that. So that’s not going to change.

I do think the attitude of Congress and their exercise of the legislative responsibilities will be a greater check and balance. So there’ll be a lot of deadlock coming up over the next two years, and the focus is going to be on 2028. But legislatively wise, I think you’re going to see a lot of deadlock.

Now, the big question is whether President Trump is going to say, “Hey, there’s a whole bunch of things we can get done with the Democrats,” even in charge of the legislative branch, and he can cut some deals. I don’t know whether he’s going to do that or not. I think that remains to be seen.

Moore: We’ve seen some maps in Arkansas that have shown that basically every county in Arkansas voted more Democratic than in a previous election. Where do you think that sets up the state political party to think about? Where do their mandates change? Where do their policies need to shift to match an electorate that seems less inclined to be GOP or nothing?

Hutchinson: Well, of course, I’ve been in the extreme minority as a Republican Party chairman in the ’90s, when we were a blue state. And so I’ve seen how a party can build from the minority status to the majority status. I think the fact is this election was impacted tremendously and mostly by national frustration.

And so the Republican Party nationally has to change and be more responsive than what we have seen. And that’s going to determine the future of the Republican Party here in Arkansas. It’s a brand name, then, that impacts whether your brand is accepted or not, impacts how you recruit candidates and whether you can win the voters’ hearts, and the brand is mostly established at the national level. So we’ve got to get that straightened out in order for the Republican Party of Arkansas also to be strong in the future.

Moore: When I think about your time as governor, I think about you being someone who got things done even when it was unpopular, even when it was something that might have gone against the national strain of the political party. You were someone who did what you always thought was the right thing. And that’s something I always appreciated about your leadership here in the state. Do you think that kind of ideal of doing what’s best for Arkansas is what separates Arkansas politics from Washington politics?

Hutchinson: I do. I do. I think many states are the same way. Our state governments work better than what you see in Washington, D.C., with the hyperpartisanship. And Arkansas has not fallen into the trap of hyperpartisanship. When you take the oath, you go down there and sit in the chambers in Little Rock, you really are focused on Arkansas and getting problems solved for your district.

And so there is a difference between conservative, there’s a difference with liberal, but beyond that, you’re looking for solutions. And I think that path is going to continue and probably be reaffirmed in the state.

Moore: I know it feels trite to be thinking about 2028 just a few days after the 2026 midterms here, but do you think this sort of energy for the Democratic Party continues two years from now? Do you think the Republicans regroup and do something different for the 2028 election?

Hutchinson: I do. I mean, first of all, the Democrat side is going to make it easier for them to recruit candidates. They’ve proven they can win in Northwest Arkansas and different parts of the state. The quality of candidates make a difference. And so they’ve got a calling card to recruit candidates.

On the Republican side, I think there’ll be some adjustments in the campaign strategy to really show a greater heart of concern and not just focus on the hot-button issues that have traditionally driven votes to the Republican side.

But I think this election and probably 2028, people are going to be looking at the economy. They’re going to be looking at the national debt. And our candidates have to get back to the basics of the Republican Party that I knew, that is based upon principle. So I hope those adaptions are made by the Republican Party.

Asa Hutchinson is the former governor of Arkansas. We spoke over the phone late last week.

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