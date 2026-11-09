Botanical Garden of the Ozarks sets up first endowment, reserve fund

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks now has new funding sources. The garden recently announced an organizational endowment and a dedicated capital reserve fund to support its mission. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis connected with Executive Director Ashley Wardlow last week to discuss these new funds. Wardlow says it’s a big moment for BGO.

Ashley Wardlow: And we are very grateful to share it. BGO now has a general endowment of $125,000 and a capital reserve fund of $25,000. Both of those funds are open. They are funded and they are invested today. So we’re really pleased to be able to share that publicly.

Jack Travis: Why was right now the best time to share it publicly?

Wardlow: The timing, I think, is especially meaningful. 2027 is going to be our 20th year open to the public. One of my primary goals when I joined BGO about three years ago was to secure the future of the garden, and these funds are a cornerstone of that strategy.

Together, they’re going to represent long-term stability for BGO, and I am delighted that we are getting the garden ready for what’s next and for the next generation.

Travis: Tell me how these funds will be used to protect that long-term stability.

Wardlow: Yeah, that’s a great question. So we actually won’t draw down from either of the two funds, but the interest from the endowment will benefit the garden’s day-to-day operations. And the reserve is going to act as a safety net for the garden.

So when we have a large, unexpected expense, we will be able, for the first time in the garden’s history, to cover that expense while also keeping our annual budget on track so that we can stay focused on our people and our programs and our purpose.

Travis: OK, so a safety net for the annual fund, kind of some wiggle room just in case things don’t go according to plan or something unexpected comes up.

Wardlow: Sure. That’s one way to think of it. The two together, I think, are a really dynamic duo. The reserve fund is that safety net. The endowment, in plain terms, is a whole fund for the organization. It’s an endowment that’s going to support the day-to-day operations of the garden. And because it’s invested, those earnings will help support the garden every year in perpetuity.

Travis: Talk a little bit more about what long-term stability would mean for the botanical garden.

Wardlow: The endowment and the reserve fund together protect our ability to carry out our mission and to continue connecting people with nature and with one another. And that’s ultimately what we’re all about. And we can now do that no matter what any single year brings.

Travis: Can you talk about how you went about raising the funds, like what the fundraising process was like?

Wardlow: Sure. So we are very fortunate to have support from so many generous donors. This is the result of that support, and it’s really just the beginning. We will grow the endowment and the reserve fund over time through gifts and estate plans.

In the meantime, unrestricted gifts to our Greatest Need fund will continue to help with the garden’s day-to-day needs, and we would love for people, as they’re considering their end-of-year donations, to consider BGO and to consider these two new ways to give.

Travis: All right. Where can people go to find more information about these ways to give and the garden itself?

Wardlow: Sure. So unrestricted gifts that are made between now and the end of the year are going to be matched dollar for dollar by Greg Lee. This is a great time to give to support BGO, and the best way to get plugged in to do that is to visit our website. It’s bgozarks.org . Or, of course, you can give our team a call any day that we’re open. That’s every day of the week except Thursdays.

Again, I just can’t thank you enough for reaching out. We’re really grateful for the coverage. For a nonprofit like us, this makes a huge difference.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Executive Director Ashley Wardlow speaking with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis. You can find more details about their conversation at kuaf.com.

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