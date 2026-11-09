Pryor Center archives revisit the Clinton-White rivalry of the 1980s

“You didn’t contact the attorney general, you didn’t once say you opposed forced consolidation of Pulaski County schools.”

“That is not true.”

“It is true.”

“It is not true. I asked Steve Clark to go up there on that trip.”

“I asked Steve Clark to go.”

“Well, why don’t you ask him if I asked him? Well, why don’t you ask him who called him and invited him?”

“I did, you’re crazy. You didn’t even know I was going, you read in the paper?”

Kyle Kellams: It’s time to go in the Pryor Center archives again. Randy Dixon’s our guy.

Randy Dixon: Wow. So we just heard a lively exchange between gubernatorial candidates Bill Clinton and Frank White during the 1986 debate. So this week, we’re going to look at the rivalry between those two men and that occupied a good portion of the 1980s.

They met three times: ‘80, ‘82 and ‘86. And they both had their victories and losses and they both learned lessons, I believe, important lessons, along the way.

Now, last week we brought you Frank White’s upset of incumbent Bill Clinton and the crazy night at election night, right at White’s place. But this week we’re going to look at the rivalry between the two. So let’s start off with, of course, this is from the KATV archives.

Kellams: Yes.

Dixon: But we’ll take a look at the final day of campaigning in 1980. Two reports here, the first from Tanya Bien, followed by Randy Weber.

“For the last seven months, Republican Frank White has run a nonstop campaign. Many times his voice has been hoarse, and for the last week he’s been fighting a cold. But nothing would keep him down. At the crack of dawn, he was pressing flesh with laborers in Little Rock’s industrial park, and by lunchtime was still going strong.”

“We were at Timex this morning and found a lot of people at Timex who said that they were going to vote for me tomorrow. So we think we’re going to have a broad vote across the wide spectrum of working people in the state of Arkansas.”

“Republican candidates have traditionally been overshadowed by the state’s Democratic heritage, but this election season, a strong slate of GOP candidates could work in White’s favor, topped off by Reagan’s candidacy. White says he can sense the shift, and it’s going to peak tomorrow.

“However, there’s a good chance that the part of the electorate that may make the biggest difference tomorrow won’t even be found today, because it’s the group that’s voting for the first time ever, or at least the first time in a long time. Frank White refers to them as the unknown voter, but then no candidate really knows who they are or what they’ll do. Tanya Bien, Newscene 7.”

“Hi. Bill Clinton. Nice to see you.”

“This is Randy Weber. After two years as the state’s chief executive, he still introduces himself to voters the day before the election. Bill Clinton is on the campaign trail this morning. He’s touring the Game and Fish building. Despite a taxing campaign, Clinton says physically he feels good and is optimistic about tomorrow.”

“I feel good. I feel, first of all, confident that we’re going to have a very big turnout as long as the weather holds. And I think that should make all citizens feel better about whatever choices are made.”

“Clinton will be voting tomorrow in Fayetteville, then returned to Little Rock. After winning the May primary, the governor’s No. 1 objective was running the state during the summer months. He didn’t really start actively campaigning until a few weeks ago, but he calls this the toughest campaign he’s been in since the mid-’70s, when he ran for Congress and lost.

“He also feels like the momentum is his going into tomorrow’s election, thanks to the different groups and organizations that have come out in support of him in the last two weeks. This is Randy Weber at the Capitol reporting for Newscene 7.”

Kellams: All right, that’s 1980, the first time Frank White and Bill Clinton faced each other in an election.

Dixon: And Frank White came with the upset of the decade with 52% of the vote. Of course, Clinton moved out of the governor’s mansion and practiced law for a while, but after about a year, Citizen Clinton was ready to become candidate Clinton again.

This time his campaign tried a different approach on television, and they actually shot this in the KATV studios in a very secretive way. They did it so that the news department couldn’t even see what they were doing. The agency that handled his campaign, they put together a spot that actually ran statewide just days before he made his formal announcement that he was going to run for governor.

“Soon I will announce for governor. But before I do, there are a few things I want to share with you. Since my defeat in the last election, I’ve practiced law and spent more time with my wife and daughter. I’ve also traveled our state talking with hundreds of you about what I did right and wrong as governor.

“I’ve learned that many of you are proud of things I did, but that you feel I was often out of touch. That I worked hard on what I wanted to do, but didn’t always seem to care about what you wanted me to do. And I’ll have to admit, sometimes I did lose the forest for the trees.

“For example, you’ve criticized me for raising the car license and title transfer fees. When I became governor, our roads were in terrible shape, and I did support an increase in those fees to solve the problem. But it was a mistake because so many of you were hurt by it, and I’m really sorry for that.

“We still have problems that have to be faced. They require leadership. If you’ll give me the chance to serve again, you’ll have a governor who’s learned from defeat that you can’t lead without listening.”

Kellams: In these days of doubling down in politics, it’s kind of hard, I think, for some people maybe to hear this and go, “Wait, what? Someone apologized?”

Dixon: Yeah, I think the Puritans called it puke and repent and, well, it ended up working in the end. But before Clinton could face White, he had some Democrats that, well, they had seen, I guess, a chink in his armor.

Kellams: Sure.

Dixon: And they were ready to try to get the Democratic nomination. His two biggest rivals at the time or in this race were Joe Purcell and Jim Guy Tucker, with Jim Guy Tucker being the favorite to probably be in a runoff with Clinton. But that didn’t happen. Purcell surprised everyone, and he was in the runoff with Clinton.

Now, this is where it gets interesting again with the TV ads. Frank White’s campaign, in turn, got a little creative with their ads, and this is what ran statewide. And keep in mind, this is during the Democratic primary.

“When Bill Clinton left office, your license fees were as high as $36. Gov. Frank White lowered license fees and title transfer fees, just like he promised he would.”

“This may be a first, seeing a Republican running a commercial in a Democratic runoff. But Frank White’s camp is not saying why they are running this spot now.”

“Gov. Frank White gets the job done.”

“The Clinton camp, on the other hand, seems to know why they believe White wants Clinton defeated. One Clinton aide called the spot the smoking gun of White trying to beat Clinton, even in the most unorthodox of ways. The Clinton people say the commercial is positive proof that White wants to see Clinton beat in the runoff.

“But what about the other man in the runoff, Joe Purcell? White’s ads never mention the former lieutenant governor, only Clinton. The governor is out of town and could not be reached for comment. White’s commercials have now run for two consecutive days and are scheduled to run tomorrow as well. This is Randy Weber reporting for Newscene 7.”

Dixon: So, yeah, things had gotten interesting already. This was their second meeting and things were starting to heat up. Of course, Clinton beat Purcell in the runoff, and that set up the big rematch for the incumbent. And, well, he was later called the Comeback Kid.

Kellams: Yes.

Dixon: And he kind of did that this time.

Kellams: And keep in mind, when this is all setting up, just 18 months after the previous election night.

Dixon: Yeah.

Kellams: Because the Democratic primary was in May.

Dixon: And yeah, once you were elected, you had one meeting with the legislature. And then, oh, guess what? I got to start running again. So early on, both campaigns were up and running. So here’s a story from Amy Oliver, who sort of compares the campaigns at the beginning of the summer.

“Whether at county fairs or coffee shops, you’re going to be seeing a lot more of these two men in the next two months. Their campaign schedules are increasing, so coverage is increasing, though at least one doesn’t think the theory works in that order.”

“I maintain that the campaign really starts when the newspapers and the news media move it to the front of the news and the front page.”

“Nevertheless, this campaign has been going on a long time, and though there were other opponents to think about during the spring and early summer, it was evident that Frank White and Bill Clinton were thinking about each other in November. Voters may get tired, but so do candidates.”

“Sure, I get tired. Anybody would, working the kind of hours that we do. But it’s an exhilarating thing. I find it relatively easy to get rejuvenated if I sleep a lot in this car.”

“You have to like it. You have to like the people, and Gay and I really do.”

“It’s hard, though, campaigning all day and then trying to make decisions and running state government at night.”

Kellams: Do they face each other in a debate?

Dixon: They don’t. They make appearances carefully separated. But they never did debate, not in ‘82, but they sure did make TV stations happy. I remember our sales department was just ecstatic because they were sold out all the time. It was heaven for the money people.

And it was interesting for the news department because, I mean, they gave us news fodder.

Kellams: Yeah.

Dixon: But in the end, Clinton made his comeback, beat White with 55% of the vote. So Clinton moves back into the governor’s mansion, and White went to work for Stephens Inc.

Kellams: As we heard last week.

Dixon: Yeah. Because he had that money background. So White decided to sit out of the ‘84 race to kind of regroup and refinance for an ‘86 campaign. Now, keep in mind, the ‘86 campaign was historic in that it was the first time to introduce four-year terms.

Kellams: So whoever’s going to win in ‘86 will be there for the rest of the decade.

Dixon: Yeah. So both candidates hit the ground, I mean, with strong rhetoric and fiery speeches. And they hit every festival and fair across the state. And here’s a great example. Back then, any festival during the summer, whether it was in Hope with watermelons or Peach Festival, the candidates were going to come and they wanted to be seen and heard.

So this is from the 1986 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival in Warren with KATV’s Chris Phillips.

“It came as no surprise that Bill Clinton and Frank White would have a third rematch. And if yesterday’s speeches were any indication, it will be a long, hot summer. The issues, both agree, are jobs, education and Grand Gulf.”

“Grand Gulf is a big issue. You don’t realize what Bill Clinton’s done to you. You don’t realize how much these rates are getting ready to go up. You’re going to have the highest electric utility rates in the entire South when this plan is implemented.

“Now he’s going to get up here and tell you all the things he’s done, but he’s not going to tell you that he’s going to reopen it and tell you what happened to you. I want to promise you, you think your water rates are high, you wait till he gets through with you with these electric rates. You’ve never seen anything like it.”

“Let me tell you about Grand Gulf. Frank White voted for Grand Gulf three times. Middle South Utilities helped him beat me in 1980. The first thing he did on his first day in office and his first hour in office was to fire the people that were fighting Grand Gulf. Those are facts.

“You want to beat Grand Gulf? Let the Supreme Court or the U.S. Congress give us our right back to set electric rates. They gave us our right back to set telephone rates. You watch it this summer, and the Supreme Court reinstated the decision of my Public Service Commission, which will lower your telephone bills $25 million. Don’t believe this hogwash.”

Dixon: They were talking a lot there about Grand Gulf. Do you remember Grand Gulf? It was in Port Gibson, Mississippi. It was a nuclear power plant that, I think it was Middle South Utilities, now Entergy, was building, and it became a big controversy because they wanted ratepayers from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi to pay for this power plant before any of those customers were getting power.

So that was always a big deal. So if you hear Grand Gulf, that’s what they’re talking about.

I guess you would have called this, you had Cubans and car tags in ‘80. And in ‘82, I guess you had the economy and the budget, and then this would have been probably a war of words and ads because, well, and it was mostly negative, but there were debates. So they did meet.

Kellams: OK.

Dixon: Head to head, they had contentious debates and they covered everything from the economy and job growth, education and utility rates. But here’s a clip from a debate that was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and KTHV, one of our competitors. And in this clip, the moderator, anchor Joe Quinn…

Kellams: Yeah.

Dixon: …asks about the handling of hazardous waste in some of the communities around the state.

“People who live in Jacksonville and El Dorado are both worried that industrial neighbors are threatening the health of their children. I can’t think of an issue that would more worry any family. Ensco destroys hazardous waste filled with thousands of barrels of dioxin-contaminated material.

“Do you honestly believe, both of you, that this state has done enough to guarantee the safety of operations like that? And aren’t environmental threats as serious as any other threat facing our state? Mr. Clinton?”

“I don’t think you can ever do enough. I don’t think there’s any such thing as doing enough. But if you look at what we have done at Vertac, going back to my first term as governor, what we’ve done to protect the people from leakage from the barrels below the ground, what we’ve done to require rebarreling, what we’ve done to try to ensure the safety of any incineration if it occurs, what we’ve done to try to improve the water and sewer systems around the area, I think you’ll have to say we’ve done a lot.

“At El Dorado, I’ve made it very clear that I would not issue an air permit until we at least tested the relative PCB levels in the air. The federal air standards make Ensco look good, and maybe they’re doing a good job. But right now, the federal air standards do not even require a test of the PCB levels in the air.

“So we’re taking some strong stands. We’re moving forward. We’re going to do a health study down at Ensco. We have to do these things. And they’re the kinds of things that we need to do. I don’t think you can ever do enough. We’re still learning a lot about these problems, and we’re doing the best we can.”

“Well, I disagree. I don’t think we’re doing a good job. And I think very clearly, if you look at some of the things that pollution control has done just recently, the granting of the hazardous waste site at Pendle tells me that they’re not on top of the pollution problems of the state, but specifically at Vertac and the burning of dioxin.

“And very clearly the people in Jacksonville don’t want it burned out there. I don’t think we ought to be burning dioxin in heavily populated areas. I think they ought to be in remote areas. And so I oppose it.

“And I’m going to say this, Bill, the fact that your wife’s law firm represents Ensco, now, I think that is a terrible conflict of interest. Melvyn Bell has retained the Rose Law Firm, and I think it’s a real conflict, and you ought to come out strong that you’re not going to burn dioxin in heavy populated areas.

“And let’s go down to El Dorado. They don’t want PCBs burned down there and an increased burn. They lead the nation in the burning of PCBs. And what we need to do is stop it and listen to the people. And that’s what we ought to be doing with pollution control.”

“They lead the nation to burn the PCBs because they got a permit to do it when you were governor, and you never said a word about it. You were never upset about it. You never opened your mouth about it till you got in this campaign. It was just fine for them to do it.

“And Hillary’s law firm represented them a long time before the PCB issue ever came up. So this is just a new that you never opened your mouth about. They started when you were governor and you didn’t care. You started running for office, just like all these other issues. You flip-flop, flip-flop whenever it’s to your advantage and you think you can get people all elevated about it.”

Dixon: But the negative race continued. The speeches, the rallies, the commercials, all taking shots at the other opponent. I mean, you could even call it ugly. There was a lot of criticism about negative campaigning. Let’s catch them here on the last day of campaigning in 1986, and Chris Phillips followed him again.

“If you hit somebody, you need to be very careful that what you’re saying is accurate.”

“Clinton spent this election eve in Little Rock fielding questions from UALR’s business students on the mudslinging negative campaign. Clinton continued the tone, throwing some well-placed jabs to his opponent, on White’s most recent ad.”

“He says I knew about this investigation in ‘83. That ad was put on a day after the commander of the state police says there was no investigation until ‘86. Right? So it’s in the press. There is no… And the guy spends all this money to tell you that the thing was going on back in ‘83, which he knows is false when he puts it on.

“Now, to me, there is a great difference. I just don’t believe that an honest debate constitutes a negative campaign.

“He’s desperate. He knows he’s going to lose.

“Hey, Frank, tell him the truth.”

“Now, with away from Sen. Dale Bumpers, White took to the air, holding press conferences in four major eastern and southern Arkansas cities.”

“There is a tremendous undecided that has been there all the way. And it’s just who decides to go to the polls and vote. And if they go in northwest Arkansas, and if we get the vote, we think in the 1st and 4th District we can win.”

“After this election year, voters may be glad round three of the White-Clinton bid for governor will soon be a page in history. This is Chris Phillips for Daybreak.”

Kellams: All right. So this is the rubber match between the two. What happens?

Dixon: Well, it was hard-fought, bloody by both, but Clinton won. I mean, I guess you’d call it a landslide, 64% of the state. It certainly wasn’t close like the two previous ones. So White went back to his world of finance and heavily involved in charities. And, well, we all know what happened with Bill Clinton.

I just want to say that, despite their bitter battles, they did end up being friends after all this was over. When White died in 2003, Clinton was quoted as saying, “While we were opponents in the past, we established a good friendship and I liked him very much.”

And I would see them at public events and they would joke and laugh, sort of like you see George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Kellams: Right. Yeah. I mean, there’s a fraternity. You know what you’ve been through and very few others do.

Dixon: The night of an execution, they’re available by phone. And they make the call and see if you want to stop the execution. So you understand heavy stuff that only these people have experienced.

Kellams: Right. So now we’ve got Bill Clinton back in the governor’s mansion.

Dixon: So yeah, let’s do that next week.

Kellams: Right. We’ll continue our examination of modern-era governors of Arkansas next week with Randy Dixon from the Pryor Center. Randy, thank you so much.

Dixon: Thanks, man. I’ll see you next week.

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